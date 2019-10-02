Bogle Investment Management LP Has Increased Its Aaron’s (AAN) Holding by $634,400; As Union Pacific Com (UNP) Shares Rose, Crestwood Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (UNP) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 19,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 99,538 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.83M, down from 118,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $151.79. About 1.48M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Aaron’s Inc (AAN) by 139.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 17,867 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, up from 7,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Aaron’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $61.6. About 126,126 shares traded. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 50.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AAN News: 06/03/2018 Aaron’s, Inc. Directors Declare Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Aaron’s And Progressive Leasing Modernize New Hampshire Keystone Club; 26/04/2018 – AARON’S INC – REAFFIRMS ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aaron’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAN); 26/04/2018 – AARON’S – EXPECTS ANNUAL COMPARABLE STORE REVENUES FOR AARON’S BUSINESS TO BE AT FAVORABLE END OF PREVIOUS ANNUAL RANGE OF NEGATIVE 4% TO NEGATIVE 1%; 20/04/2018 – Aaron’s Scholars Program Provides Financial Support For 20 Morehouse College Students

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 15.62 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) by 72,087 shares to 81,311 shares, valued at $4.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Peoples Utd Finl Inc Com (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 19,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.17 million were reported by King Luther Cap Mgmt. Sequoia Financial Advisors Ltd Co invested 0.07% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Mitchell Capital Management reported 12,582 shares stake. North Star Invest Corp invested in 53,830 shares. The Washington-based Madrona Lc has invested 0.35% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pointstate LP has 2.32% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Skylands Capital Limited Liability holds 9.51% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 409,050 shares. Lourd Cap Limited Liability Com invested 0.03% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). State Street Corporation stated it has 0.37% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Prelude Cap Management Limited Company accumulated 0% or 532 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 18,621 shares. Moreover, Fort Point Cap Prns Lc has 0.18% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,704 shares. Provise Management Ltd Co holds 2,634 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.28% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Community National Bank Na holds 4,565 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AAN shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 64.33 million shares or 0.64% less from 64.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Company reported 4,332 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bogle Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership De invested in 0.09% or 17,867 shares. Swiss National Bank invested in 125,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag owns 72,972 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 53,059 shares. 106,504 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Scopus Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.92% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Co reported 37,493 shares stake. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Victory Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 210,524 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust stated it has 371 shares. Voya Management Lc holds 0% or 27,539 shares. 14,039 are held by United Advisers Limited Liability Co. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 752 shares or 0% of the stock. 167,958 are held by Jpmorgan Chase.

