Bogle Investment Management LP Has Increased Abbvie Com (ABBV) Position By $863,424; Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-sector Income Fund (ERC) Sentiment Is 0.5

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased Abbvie Inc. Com (ABBV) stake by 7.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bogle Investment Management Lp acquired 11,992 shares as Abbvie Inc. Com (ABBV)'s stock declined 15.55%. The Bogle Investment Management Lp holds 168,556 shares with $12.26M value, up from 156,564 last quarter. Abbvie Inc. Com now has $104.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 3.08 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-sector Income Fund (ERC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.22, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 12 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 24 trimmed and sold holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-sector Income Fund. The funds in our database now hold: 5.14 million shares, down from 5.43 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-sector Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 16 Increased: 9 New Position: 3.

The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.25. About 54,807 shares traded. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) has risen 0.48% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.48% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.25. About 54,807 shares traded. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) has risen 0.48% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.48% the S&P500.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The company has market cap of $376.27 million. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc. and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It has a 23.51 P/E ratio. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Selway Asset Management holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund for 76,781 shares. Atria Investments Llc owns 124,123 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.27% invested in the company for 266,811 shares. The California-based First Foundation Advisors has invested 0.15% in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 88,505 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29. 7,525 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $3.62M was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, August 16.



Among 4 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AbbVie has $8400 highest and $7900 lowest target. $80.75’s average target is 13.84% above currents $70.93 stock price. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by UBS on Thursday, September 12 to “Buy”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, April 29 by BMO Capital Markets. Piper Jaffray upgraded AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Tuesday, August 20 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, September 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edmp Inc accumulated 2.47% or 37,095 shares. Highstreet Asset Management Incorporated holds 20,368 shares. 10 owns 147,026 shares. Ifrah Fin Services stated it has 32,837 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Banque Pictet Cie has invested 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Reilly Finance Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 2,522 shares in its portfolio. Benedict Fincl Advsr Incorporated holds 3,046 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv invested 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Westchester Capital Mngmt has 3.23% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 113,414 shares. The Nebraska-based Lawson Kroeker Inv Management Incorporated Ne has invested 0.09% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.42% or 2.26M shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs invested in 133,572 shares or 2.18% of the stock. Parsons Management Ri has invested 0.59% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Heritage Invsts Mngmt owns 0.37% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 89,489 shares. Ftb stated it has 18,872 shares.