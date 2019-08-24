Bogle Investment Management LP Has Decreased Taylor Morrison Home Cl A (TMHC) Holding By $7.08 Million; S&T Bank Has Lowered By $559,968 Its F M C (FMC) Stake

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased Taylor Morrison Home Cl A (TMHC) stake by 87.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 416,629 shares as Taylor Morrison Home Cl A (TMHC)’s stock rose 9.16%. The Bogle Investment Management Lp holds 59,004 shares with $1.05M value, down from 475,633 last quarter. Taylor Morrison Home Cl A now has $2.48B valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $23.07. About 1.23M shares traded or 31.96% up from the average. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has risen 16.99% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Net $47M; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Rev $752.3M; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q REV. $752.3M, EST. $785.5M; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home Sees 2Q Average Active Community Count of 295-300; 11/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of The Gap, Inc. and Taylor Morrison; 20/04/2018 – DJ Taylor Morrison Home Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMHC); 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q EPS 41c; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q EPS 41C; 16/05/2018 – Darling Homes Will Join Taylor Morrison’s Two 55+ Bonterra Communities in Houston This Spring

S&T Bank decreased F M C Corp (FMC) stake by 8.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. S&T Bank sold 7,368 shares as F M C Corp (FMC)’s stock rose 12.26%. The S&T Bank holds 81,795 shares with $6.28 million value, down from 89,163 last quarter. F M C Corp now has $10.80B valuation. The stock decreased 3.76% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $82.82. About 846,700 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 02/04/2018 – Federal Maritime: FMC Issues Information Demands in Detention & Demurrage Investigation; 19/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 28/03/2018 – FMC GlobalSat Appoints Edward M. Stern To Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 – FMC NAMES PAUL GRAVES NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY CEO; 28/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: FMC Corporation – 09/30/2018; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS LITHIUM HYDROXIDE CUSTOMERS “FAR MORE FOCUSED” ON SECURITY OF SUPPLY THAN PRICE AS DEMAND POISED TO GROW – CFO; 15/05/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP – PIERRE BRONDEAU WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kemnay Advisory Ser has invested 0.26% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Peoples has invested 0.23% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Sun Life Financial, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 229 shares. First Advisors LP reported 128,856 shares stake. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corporation reported 25,160 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Limited holds 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) or 277 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Fjarde Ap holds 0.05% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) or 54,518 shares. Kbc Nv has 172,880 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Co invested 0.02% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Com holds 65,431 shares. Moreover, Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 0% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 95 shares. First Allied Advisory Services holds 9,314 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) stated it has 8,044 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 81,133 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. FMC Corp has $112 highest and $81 lowest target. $96.10’s average target is 16.03% above currents $82.82 stock price. FMC Corp had 19 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 1. As per Sunday, March 3, the company rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs on Friday, March 8 with “Hold”. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was reinitiated by Citigroup with “Buy”. Buckingham Research maintained FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $94 target. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, August 1. The stock of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 12. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Among 6 analysts covering Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Taylor Morrison Home has $2600 highest and $2000 lowest target. $23.67’s average target is 2.60% above currents $23.07 stock price. Taylor Morrison Home had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) rating on Thursday, August 1. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $2400 target. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19. The company was upgraded on Thursday, March 7 by J.P. Morgan. As per Monday, May 13, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. Wedbush upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $2400 target in Monday, May 13 report. The stock of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by B. Riley & Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold TMHC shares while 50 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 107.99 million shares or 2.73% less from 111.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Global Invest Management Ltd Company reported 216,063 shares stake. Moreover, Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Blackrock stated it has 10.03 million shares. Vanguard Gp has 0.01% invested in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) for 10.04 million shares. D E Shaw And Company Incorporated owns 669,517 shares. First Mercantile Trust owns 10,494 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.01% invested in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) for 48,232 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na accumulated 0% or 11 shares. Us Bank De reported 0% stake. Moreover, Legal & General Gru Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) for 91,757 shares. Citadel Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) for 15,740 shares. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 128,314 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 0.01% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) or 4,294 shares. Maltese Cap Mgmt holds 0.13% or 95,000 shares in its portfolio. Cannell Peter B & Inc holds 0.01% or 15,733 shares in its portfolio.

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased Erie Indty Co Cl A (NASDAQ:ERIE) stake by 31,164 shares to 42,390 valued at $7.57M in 2019Q1. It also upped Usana Health Sciences Com (NYSE:USNA) stake by 31,066 shares and now owns 86,996 shares. Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) was raised too.