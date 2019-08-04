Bogle Investment Management LP Has Decreased Kar Auction Services (KAR) Position By $345,219; PPG Industries (PPG) Sentiment Is 0.88

PPG Industries Inc (PPG) investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 240 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 274 trimmed and sold stakes in PPG Industries Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 181.84 million shares, down from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding PPG Industries Inc in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 243 Increased: 162 New Position: 78.

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased Kar Auction Services Inc (KAR) stake by 57.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 6,769 shares as Kar Auction Services Inc (KAR)’s stock rose 25.88%. The Bogle Investment Management Lp holds 5,031 shares with $258,000 value, down from 11,800 last quarter. Kar Auction Services Inc now has $3.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.45. About 1.26M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500.

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. The company has market cap of $26.98 billion. It operates in three divisions: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings, and Glass. It has a 22.45 P/E ratio. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor for specialty applications; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Trian Fund Management L.P. holds 7.23% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. for 5.98 million shares. Spf Beheer Bv owns 720,425 shares or 3.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Management Llc has 2.48% invested in the company for 3.70 million shares. The Ohio-based First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. has invested 2.16% in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 581,631 shares.

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PPG to acquire Dexmet Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PPG declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PPG Introduces PPG AQUAPON WB EP Ultra-Low VOC Epoxy Coating – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Michael H. McGarry Elected to U. S. Steel Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PPG Industries Inc (PPG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $114.17. About 1.12 million shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG:ERRORS WOULD RESULT IN NET DECREASE IN INCOME FROM CONT OPS; 10/05/2018 – PPG Provides Update on Form 10-Q Filing and Internal Investigation; 19/04/2018 – PPG – AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD IS OVERSEEING INVESTIGATION OF MATTERS WITH ASSISTANCE OF OUTSIDE COUNSEL; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Cites Failure to Accrue Certain Specified Expenses in 1st Quarter; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Commitment Remains to Deploy at Least $2.4 Billion on Acquisitions and Buybacks in 2018; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS EMPLOYEES MADE IMPROPER ACCOUNTING ENTRIES; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – IN QTR, EXPERIENCED FURTHER RAW MATERIAL INFLATION AND HIGHER LOGISTICS COSTS ACROSS ALL BUSINESSES; 23/03/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC PPG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 19/04/2018 – PPG SAYS IN EMAIL EARNINGS RESULTS IN WIRE DISTRIBUTION QUEUE; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Will Not Be Able to File Its Qtrly Report on Form 10-Q for the Qtr

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.80M for 17.62 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 51.22% or $0.42 from last year’s $0.82 per share. KAR’s profit will be $53.31M for 16.53 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by KAR Auction Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perella Weinberg Prns Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 0.03% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 10,807 shares. Fiera Cap has 888,437 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset invested in 0% or 4,982 shares. The Illinois-based Advisory Inc has invested 0.62% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Boothbay Fund Limited Liability holds 0.02% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) or 4,114 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 13,906 shares. Scotia Cap Inc holds 0.02% or 37,730 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 115 shares. Invesco stated it has 1.12M shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 23,612 shares. Webster Commercial Bank N A has 487 shares. Boston Prns owns 5.71M shares. Fort Limited Partnership stated it has 0.17% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Massachusetts Fincl Service Ma reported 451,935 shares stake. Brown Advisory owns 0.02% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 113,477 shares.

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased Houghton Mifflin Harco Com (NASDAQ:HMHC) stake by 172,001 shares to 327,583 valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1. It also upped Allergan Plc stake by 4,600 shares and now owns 94,559 shares. Heidrick&Struggls Intl Com (NASDAQ:HSII) was raised too.