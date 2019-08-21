Bogle Investment Management LP Has Cut Its Rosetta Stone Com (RST) Holding by $501,354; Share Price Declined; As Bb&T (BBT) Market Value Rose, Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Lifted Its Holding

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc Com (RST) by 40.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 23,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.38% . The institutional investor held 34,907 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $763,000, down from 58,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Rosetta Stone Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $429.00M market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 3,863 shares traded. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 54.82% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RST News: 12/03/2018 – Consistent Use of Lexia Reading Core5 Leads to Surge in Charter Schools USA Elementary Students Literacy Gains; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rosetta Stone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RST); 07/05/2018 – LEAP Innovations, Leader in Personalized Learning, Reports Impressive Double-digit Student Gains in Schools Using Lexia Reading; 14/05/2018 – Roumell Adds TICC Capital, Exits Rosetta Stone: 13F; 07/03/2018 Rosetta Stone Inc. Appoints Education Industry Veteran George A. Logue to Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – The Professional Development Consortium Awards Language Learning Leader Rosetta Stone with Provider of Training Excellence Accreditation; 04/04/2018 – Rock And Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s Decca & Verve Records Catalog To Be Released Digitally & Made Available For S; 19/04/2018 – Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading Core5 as K–3 Reading Improvement Program; 04/04/2018 – Rock And Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s Decca & Verve Records Catalog To Be Released Digitally & Made Available For Streaming For The First Time; 14/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Continues Leadership in Language Learning Policy with New Appointment of Dr. Lisa A. Frumkes to JNCL-NCLIS Board of Directors

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Bb&T Corporation (BBT) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 24,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 303,334 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.11 million, up from 278,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Bb&T Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $46.24. About 164,412 shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 15,190 shares to 303,703 shares, valued at $16.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,713 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division reported 0.12% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Ellington Management Gru Lc has 0.06% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 296,515 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corp holds 0.02% or 11,688 shares. Salzhauer Michael has invested 1.33% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Asset Strategies stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). The Ontario – Canada-based Jcic Asset Management has invested 0% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Foyston Gordon Payne Inc holds 226,366 shares. First Eagle Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.65% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 0% or 62 shares. Oppenheimer Com Inc reported 132,915 shares stake. 135,798 are held by Huntington Bancorp. Zwj Counsel invested 0.11% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Moreover, Cornerstone has 0.01% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 261,369 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold RST shares while 22 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 18.57 million shares or 7.21% more from 17.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Invest Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Rmb Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) for 31,100 shares. Millennium Management Lc reported 336,480 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. D E Shaw holds 0.01% or 227,618 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru reported 262,869 shares stake. Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Diker Lc invested 1.84% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). 338,688 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Comm The. Vanguard reported 971,419 shares stake. 21,700 are owned by Alliancebernstein L P. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested 0.05% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.02% or 63,601 shares in its portfolio. 66,302 are held by Deutsche State Bank Ag. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) for 94,557 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1,538 shares.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 148,052 shares to 192,052 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 441,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 562,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Inter Parfums Inc Com (NASDAQ:IPAR).