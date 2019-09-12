Bogle Investment Management LP Has Cut Its Omnicell Com (OMCL) Holding by $1.09 Million; Sonic Automotive (SAH) Share Price Rose While Towle & Co Trimmed Its Position by $2.98 Million

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc Com (OMCL) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 12,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 110,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.48 million, down from 122,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Omnicell Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.12B market cap company. The stock increased 3.79% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $74.79. About 245,885 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH) by 10.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 129,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% . The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.62M, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Sonic Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $32.1. About 527,921 shares traded or 79.09% up from the average. Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has risen 38.20% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SAH News: 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2.4 BLN VS $2.29 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES – AFFILIATE ACQUIRED LONE STAR FORD FROM SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC; 03/05/2018 – CORRECTED-LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES – LONE STAR FORD WAS ACQUIRED FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018 (CORRECTS; 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS 26C; 14/03/2018 Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 20/03/2018 – Sonic Automotive Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 26C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Rev $2.4B

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.24M for 36.66 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sohu Com Ltd Adr by 31,322 shares to 88,459 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Com (NYSE:FLT) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardtronics Plc Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OMCL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Carroll Assoc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Qs Ltd Com invested in 1,200 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Moreover, Pier Cap has 1.29% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Creative Planning accumulated 5,679 shares or 0% of the stock. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.12% or 35,242 shares. Aperio Gru invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 2,867 shares. The California-based Eam Invsts Ltd Llc has invested 0.37% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Braun Stacey Inc reported 202,628 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Hanseatic Management Ser Inc owns 0.33% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 3,745 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,223 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 14,031 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Analysts await Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 32.56% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SAH’s profit will be $24.58 million for 14.08 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Sonic Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.06% negative EPS growth.

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94 million and $860.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 37,090 shares to 159,331 shares, valued at $22.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 301,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold SAH shares while 33 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.60 million shares or 1.16% less from 25.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.01% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co reported 17,008 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 8,753 shares or 0% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp owns 253,175 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv owns 10,530 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Company reported 861 shares stake. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) for 367,565 shares. 161,154 are owned by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada owns 13,800 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 0% invested in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) for 11,044 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 45,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bailard holds 13,900 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0.02% or 26,000 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 37,454 shares.