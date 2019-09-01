Bogle Investment Management LP Decreased Position in Agilent Technologies Com (A) as Stock Declined; Chevron (CVX) Holder Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $360,021 as Stock Value Rose

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Com (A) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 26,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 165,104 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27M, down from 191,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $71.11. About 2.36 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 02/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Not Disclosed; 07/05/2018 – AGILENT COMPLETES PURCHASE OF LASERGEN,; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 63c; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT: REPLACEMENT PROCESS FOR SVP KALTENBACH’S ROLE UNDERWAY; 12/03/2018 – Agilent Receives 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards; 30/03/2018 – FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 07/03/2018 – Agilent to Buy Advanced Analytical Technologies for $250M Cash; 22/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Agilent-YI Scientific Deal Aren’t Disclosed; 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRES GENOHM; 09/04/2018 – Agilent Highlights Lab Efficiency Through Innovative Solutions at Analytica 2018

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 2,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 51,394 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33 million, up from 48,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.88 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ON TRACK FOR $1-3 BILLION IN ASSET SALES IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON NORTH AMERICA HEAD SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 26/04/2018 – The Next Steps for Chevron’s Drilling Technology (Video); 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN APPEAL COURT AFFIRMS DISMISSAL OF SUIT VS CHEVRON UNIT; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON – COURT ISSUED JUDGMENT AGAINST PABLO FAJARDO, LUIS YANZA, ERMEL CHAVEZ, FRENTE DE DEFENSA DE LA AMAZONIA AND SERVICIOS FROMBOLIERE; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 10:34 AM; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON’S OPTIONS ALSO INCLUDE SELLING A STAKE TO FINANCIAL PARTNERS SUCH AS CANADIAN PENSION FUNDS

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $251.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust (IWD) by 13,695 shares to 775 shares, valued at $96,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Resolute Forest Products Inc (NYSE:RFP) by 108,009 shares to 137,609 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mr Cooper Group Inc Com by 37,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Endurance Intl Group H Com (NASDAQ:EIGI).

