Bogle Investment Management LP Decreased Its Stake in Rosetta Stone Com (RST) by $501,354 as Stock Price Declined; Nwq Investment Management Company Holds Position in Quanta Svcs (PWR)

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc Com (RST) by 40.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 23,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.38% . The institutional investor held 34,907 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $763,000, down from 58,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Rosetta Stone Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $439.60 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.45. About 46,846 shares traded. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 54.82% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RST News: 29/05/2018 – RT @Adrian_H: this Qui Tam suit from 2014 (!) surfaced by @AureliusValue is the Rosetta Stone for understanding MiMedx Medicare / VA Fraud…; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys 3.3% of Rosetta Stone; 19/03/2018 – The Professional Development Consortium Awards Language Learning Leader Rosetta Stone with Provider of Training Excellence Accreditation; 14/05/2018 – Roumell Adds TICC Capital, Exits Rosetta Stone: 13F; 07/05/2018 – LEAP Innovations, Leader in Personalized Learning, Reports lmpressive Double-digit Student Gains in Schools Using Lexia Reading Core5 as their Literacy Solution; 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Inc. Appoints George Logue to Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Roumell Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Rosetta Stone; 19/04/2018 – RST US: Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading C; 12/03/2018 – Consistent Use of Lexia Reading Core5 Leads to Surge in Charter Schools USA Elementary Students Literacy Gains; 14/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Continues Leadership in Language Learning Policy with New Appointment of Dr. Lisa A. Frumkes to JNCL-NCLIS Board of Directors

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 117,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 1.68 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.27 million, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $33.85. About 352,738 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q OPER PROFIT NT$4.11B, EST. NT$5.23B; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC – INCREASES 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Rev $9.95B-$10.55B; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer April Sales Rise 0.1% Y/y (Table); 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q NET INCOME NT$3.6B, EST. NT$4.88B; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $2.55 TO $2.95; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c; 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc by 184,123 shares to 218,693 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Changyou Com Ltd Adr (NASDAQ:CYOU) by 25,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Nanostring Technol Inc Com (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold RST shares while 22 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 18.57 million shares or 7.21% more from 17.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 262 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 78,422 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Timessquare Limited Company has 0.28% invested in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) for 1.69 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp stated it has 531,285 shares. Moreover, Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.31% invested in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 265,683 shares. The Illinois-based Ariel Investments has invested 0.17% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Morgan Stanley holds 18,830 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Us National Bank De holds 0% or 106 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP has 34,332 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc owns 43,000 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Liability, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 4,257 shares.

