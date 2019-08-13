Bogle Investment Management LP Decreased Its Holding in Model N Com (MODN) by $793,696 as Stock Value Rose; Junto Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Take (TTWO) Position by $39.96 Million as Share Value Rose

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Model N Inc Com (MODN) by 47.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 46,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.13% . The institutional investor held 50,666 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $889,000, down from 97,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Model N Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $855.57M market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $26.16. About 190,271 shares traded. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 16.59% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.07 – $0.05; 15/05/2018 – Soros Fund Management LLC Exits Position in Model N; 14/05/2018 – RGM Capital Exits Position in Model N; 08/05/2018 – Model N Appoints Jason Blessing As Chief Executive Officer; 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Adj EPS 2c; 14/05/2018 – Model N Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – JASON BLESSING SUCCEEDS ZACK RINAT AS CEO; 01/05/2018 – Model N Launches Digital Reinvention Lab; 11/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 3Q Rev $39M-$39.5M

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 78.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp sold 425,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 116,108 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96M, down from 541,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $128.41. About 450,371 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Int Group invested in 46,561 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Parkside Bank And invested 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Highbridge Cap Management reported 94,800 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 109,611 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Stifel holds 0% or 15,456 shares. Lpl Limited, a California-based fund reported 15,964 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Ls Inv Advisors Limited Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 5,031 shares. Ibis Llp stated it has 15,494 shares. Vanguard Gp accumulated 11.73 million shares. Adirondack Communication has 95 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 26,506 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al invested in 36,636 shares. Sit Inv Assocs holds 19,750 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27 million and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 840,474 shares to 1.67 million shares, valued at $77.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 325,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 530,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold MODN shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 23.09 million shares or 7.61% more from 21.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0% or 108,504 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru invested in 651,669 shares or 0.46% of the stock. First Light Asset Llc invested in 2.18 million shares or 4.96% of the stock. 10,547 were reported by Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Co. 9,613 are held by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse Ag has 13,061 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Bessemer Grp Inc Inc Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 10,200 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust Corp owns 15,264 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,313 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 316,545 are owned by Northern Trust Corp. Products Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 30,710 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership reported 12,800 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Llc reported 0.3% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN).

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 117,577 shares to 125,451 shares, valued at $15.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO) by 90,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Ct Spon Ad (NASDAQ:OMAB).