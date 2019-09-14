Bogle Investment Management LP Cut Position in Tower Semiconductor Shs New (TSEM) as Share Value Rose; Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Holder Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Increased Its Position

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 966.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 159,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 176,017 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.40M, up from 16,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $59.34. About 2.45 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Room Rev $445M; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Casino in Pennsylvania for $1.3 Billion; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 22/04/2018 – DJ Las Vegas Sands Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LVS); 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Shs New (TSEM) by 66.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 143,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The institutional investor held 73,309 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, down from 216,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Shs New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $20.67. About 229,290 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q REV. $312.7M, EST. $325.0M; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EBITDA $84M; 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 13/03/2018 TowerJazz Announces Industry’s First Open Foundry SiPho Design Kits with Leading EDA Tool Support; 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today

More notable recent Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TowerJazz Expands its Leading-Edge High Voltage Low RDSON Power Platform – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) CEO Russell Ellwanger on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “20 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 01/22/2019: LOGI, TSEM, IPGP, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tower Semiconductor Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 18, 2019.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orasure Technologies Com (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 51,913 shares to 318,076 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resideo Technologies I Com by 253,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardtronics Plc Cl A.

Analysts await Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 45.95% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.37 per share. TSEM’s profit will be $20.93M for 25.84 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Tower Semiconductor Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $52.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (Call) (DIA) by 41,200 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baozun Inc by 65,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,282 shares, and cut its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold LVS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 264.75 million shares or 1.00% less from 267.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highland Lc has 0.02% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 4,550 shares. Andra Ap owns 74,800 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Miles Capital reported 0.22% stake. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.05% stake. Moore Lp reported 250,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Prtn has invested 0.48% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company owns 8,237 shares. Franklin Resource holds 320,325 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants has invested 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.02% or 18,634 shares. Rech Glob Invsts owns 19.78M shares. Brandywine Investment Ltd holds 0.08% or 200,679 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Penn Davis Mcfarland holds 3.36% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) or 168,280 shares. Glenmede Na reported 438 shares or 0% of all its holdings.