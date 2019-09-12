Bogle Investment Management LP Cut Holding in Cosan LTD Shs A (CZZ) by $2.41 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Amgen (AMGN) Stock Value Rose While Intact Investment Management Has Lifted Its Position

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd Shs A (CZZ) by 34.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 185,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The institutional investor held 348,251 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.65M, down from 533,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cosan Ltd Shs A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $15.39. About 636,919 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q REV. R$14.91B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 EBITDA BRL4.9B-BRL5.4B; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan; 05/04/2018 – COSAN: GUILHERME LELIS BERNARDO MACHADO TO BE COMGAS CFO, IR; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M; 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan notches 68 pct rise in first-quarter profit; 10/05/2018 – COSAN CUTS RAIZEN 2018 CANE CRUSH EST. RANGE TO 62M T-66M T

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 4,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 48,400 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.92M, up from 44,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $195.49. About 1.33 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – CO CURRENTLY HAS 13 DIRECTORS; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D; 30/05/2018 – Amgen Foundation And Harvard Team Up To Offer Free Online Science Education Platform; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $AMGN Coherus BioSciences IPR patent trial is NOT instituted against Amgen/Roche ‘522 Enbrel patent claims. Could potentially add delay to CHS-0214 biosimilar launch; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR ABP 980 WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7,400 shares to 59,100 shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.30M shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blume Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 400 shares. Appleton Prns Ma reported 24,396 shares stake. Renaissance Inv Group Ltd Llc reported 1,518 shares. Notis reported 11,717 shares stake. Quantum Capital Mgmt has 7,245 shares. 7,625 were reported by Granite Invest Prns. Pzena Invest Mgmt Llc holds 1.19% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 1.22 million shares. Covington Mgmt reported 48,546 shares stake. Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Co owns 45,027 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests reported 0.31% stake. Foster Motley reported 49,005 shares. Affinity Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.41% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Quantbot Lp, New York-based fund reported 263 shares. Convergence Invest Prns Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.21% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Van Strum And Towne holds 31,937 shares or 4.19% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/23/2019: ALXN, SEEL, GSK, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Should Amgen Finally Buy Alexion Pharmaceuticals? – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amgen Presents Positive Data From Rituxan Biosimilar Study – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amgen: Why This Cash Flow King Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 09/09/2019: ACAD, AXNX, AMGN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.