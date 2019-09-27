Bogle Investment Management LP Cut By $7.82 Million Its Bunge Limited Com (BG) Stake; Trigran Investments Has Increased Panhandle Oil And Gas (PHX) Position By $1.16 Million

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased Bunge Limited Com (BG) stake by 60.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 142,252 shares as Bunge Limited Com (BG)’s stock rose 12.02%. The Bogle Investment Management Lp holds 94,366 shares with $5.26M value, down from 236,618 last quarter. Bunge Limited Com now has $7.99B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $56.42. About 167,755 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 19/04/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89; 15/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 15; 08/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 8; 11/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 11; 16/05/2018 – Bunge files prospectus for Brazilian sugar IPO; 20/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 20; 28/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 28; 20/04/2018 – ADM, Bunge Merger Talks Are Said to Have Ended Without Agreement; 05/03/2018 Investor Continental Grain to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $700M

Trigran Investments Inc increased Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (PHX) stake by 3.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Trigran Investments Inc acquired 88,854 shares as Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (PHX)’s stock declined 19.93%. The Trigran Investments Inc holds 2.35M shares with $30.65M value, up from 2.26 million last quarter. Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc now has $229.28M valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.99. About 5,824 shares traded. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has declined 41.24% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PHX News: 25/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Adult Day Health Care- Florida Panhandle Base and 4 option years -; 28/05/2018 – Alberto Makes Landfall in Florida Panhandle as It Loses Strength; 28/05/2018 – CENTER OF STORM ALBERTO MAKES LANDFALL ON FLORIDA PANHANDLE: AP; 09/03/2018 – Panhandle Oil Short-Interest Ratio Rises 139% to 15 Days; 16/03/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Governor Justice, Secretary Smith Announce MARC Train Continuing Service to Eastern Panhandle; 22/04/2018 – DJ Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHX); 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 16/05/2018 – Minto Communities, Margaritaville Holdings and The St. Joe Company Announce Plans for the Next LATITUDE MARGARITAVILLE Location in the Panhandle of Florida; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold BG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 105.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 106.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased Commscope Hldg Co Inc Com (NASDAQ:COMM) stake by 57,600 shares to 638,827 valued at $10.05 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Posco Sponsored Adr (NYSE:PKX) stake by 11,227 shares and now owns 57,700 shares. Nrg Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NRG) was raised too.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.93 million activity. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought 4,000 shares worth $205,600. Another trade for 19,750 shares valued at $1.01 million was bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J. $8.16M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO on Thursday, May 23. Zachman Brian bought 10,000 shares worth $512,777. HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00 million worth of stock.

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 75.79% or $1.91 from last year’s $2.52 per share. BG’s profit will be $86.35 million for 23.12 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.87% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold PHX shares while 17 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 9.67 million shares or 1.47% less from 9.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

