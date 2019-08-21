Bogle Investment Management LP Cut By $304,300 Its Cutera Com (CUTR) Holding; Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Raised Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased Cutera Inc Com (CUTR) stake by 17.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 17,900 shares as Cutera Inc Com (CUTR)’s stock rose 40.44%. The Bogle Investment Management Lp holds 83,518 shares with $1.48 million value, down from 101,418 last quarter. Cutera Inc Com now has $463.15 million valuation. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $32.69. About 45,950 shares traded. Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) has declined 33.87% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CUTR News: 08/05/2018 – Cutera Backs 2018 Rev $178M-$181M; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.03 TO $1.11; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.95, REV VIEW $179.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Loss $2.03M; 08/05/2018 – Cutera Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.03-Adj EPS $1.11; 16/03/2018 CUTERA INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Cutera Celebrates 20 Years of Best-In-Class Product Innovation; 26/04/2018 – Cutera Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 21/05/2018 – Cutera at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 50.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Platinum Investment Management Ltd acquired 400,827 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Platinum Investment Management Ltd holds 1.20M shares with $218.69M value, up from 797,815 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $459.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $176.62. About 5.53M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS LED CONSORTIUM TO BUY 10 PCT OF CHINESE COURIER ZTO EXPRESS FOR $1.38 BLN; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Financial lifts funding to over $12 billion – Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA IS SAID TO MULL BUYING ROCKET INTERNET’S PAKISTAN UNIT; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK HEALTHCARE IN MERGER PACT WITH IKANG; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Senator Mark Warner “I still don’t understand it.”; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE-SPECIAL COMMITTEE INFORMED THAT YUNFENG, ALIBABA IN TALKS WITH SOME SHAREHOLDERS ABOUT POTENTIAL SUPPORT FOR YUNFENG/ALIBABA PROPOSAL; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks More Than $1.6 Billion (Correct); 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA TO COOPERATE ON E-COMMERCE SERVICES; 21/03/2018 – Budget fashion brand H&M launches on Alibaba’s Tmall in China

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) stake by 11,793 shares to 22,707 valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Qiagen Nv stake by 13,882 shares and now owns 60,887 shares. Qiwi Plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $285 highest and $195 lowest target. $224.27’s average target is 26.98% above currents $176.62 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of BABA in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Strong Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Mizuho. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BABA in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”.

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) stake by 134,529 shares to 148,159 valued at $6.57M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tower Semiconductor Shs New (NASDAQ:TSEM) stake by 95,802 shares and now owns 216,779 shares. Unumprovident Corp Com (NYSE:UNM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold CUTR shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 12.20 million shares or 3.63% less from 12.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Invest Mgmt Lc has 98,200 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Renaissance Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Greenwood Assocs Limited Liability accumulated 0.13% or 29,687 shares. Teton Incorporated reported 391,940 shares stake. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,465 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Blackrock invested in 0% or 2.02 million shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar invested in 15,643 shares. Moreover, Prudential Financial has 0% invested in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) for 23,571 shares. California Public Employees Retirement invested in 41,733 shares. 156,205 were reported by Bancorporation Of New York Mellon. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 21,279 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 2,499 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0% stake.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $474,431 activity. $3,294 worth of stock was bought by PLANTS J DANIEL on Tuesday, June 11.