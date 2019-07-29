Bogle Investment Management LP Cut Agilent Technologies Com (A) Stake by $2.08 Million; Share Price Declined; Rk Asset Management Raised Its Position in Buckle (The) (BKE) by $312,660

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Com (A) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 26,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 165,104 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27 million, down from 191,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $70.4. About 2.08 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 24/04/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Agilent Announces Real-Time, Live-Cell ATP Rate Assay Kit; 22/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE AGILENT-RELATED BUSINESS FROM YOUNG IN SCIENTIFIC CO. LTD; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70, REV VIEW $4.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – AGILENT COMPLETES PURCHASE OF LASERGEN,; 03/04/2018 – Agilent to Buy Remaining Piece of Lasergen for $105 Million; 21/03/2018 – Agilent Technologies Announces Cash Dividend of 14.9 Cents per Share; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FILES CIVIL LAWSUIT AGAINST CHANGZHOU PANNATEK CO., INCLUDING FORMER AGILENT EMPLOYEE; 18/04/2018 – Agilent: Complaint Alleges Trade Secrets Were Illegally Obtained by Former Employees; 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI, Based in Ankeny, Iowa, Has 101 Employee

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Buckle Inc (The) (BKE) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 17,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,643 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, up from 99,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Buckle Inc (The) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.73. About 380,200 shares traded. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 19.45% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE INC – COMPARABLE STORE NET SALES, FOR 5-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 7, 2018 DECREASED 1.1 PERCENT; 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE INC BKE.N MARCH SALES FELL 5.2 PCT TO $82.3 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Buckle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 31 Days; 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE MARCH COMP SALES DOWN 1.1% VS. EST. DOWN 3.5% :BKE US; 23/04/2018 – DJ Buckle Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKE); 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE INC – NET SALES FOR 9-WEEK FISCAL PERIOD ENDED APRIL 7, 2018 DECREASED 2.2 PERCENT TO $146.3 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Buckle First-Quarter Profit Rises 12%; 08/03/2018 – BUCKLE INC – COMPARABLE STORE NET SALES, FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, FOR 4-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MARCH 3 DECREASED 5.3 PCT; 12/04/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports March 2018 Net Sales; 08/03/2018 BUCKLE FEB. COMP SALES DOWN 5.3% VS. EST. UNCHANGED :BKE US

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $685,454 activity. On Tuesday, February 12 Grau Dominique sold $685,454 worth of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 8,902 shares.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ciena Corp Com (NYSE:CIEN) by 279,437 shares to 369,288 shares, valued at $13.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vector Group Ltd Com (NYSE:VGR) by 229,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 357,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMAG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon accumulated 2.82 million shares. 8,186 are held by Conning. Cypress Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 141,708 shares or 2.11% of the stock. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Legal & General Grp Public Ltd owns 2.22 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Prelude Lc reported 252 shares. Zacks Mngmt owns 21,010 shares. 12,986 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.08% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 3,768 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Farmers & Merchants Investments reported 0% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Com reported 103,883 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 254,393 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Fincl Gru invested in 0.02% or 2,819 shares. Department Mb Retail Bank N A holds 0.01% or 776 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. A’s profit will be $227.53M for 24.44 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.41% EPS growth.

