Boeing Company Com (BA) Market Valuation Declined While Meyer Handelman Co Has Cut Position; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Position in Nvidia (NVDA) Has Lowered by $751,621 as Stock Price Declined

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 4,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 113,399 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.36 million, down from 117,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $167.68. About 6.87M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ NVIDIA Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVDA); 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Shows Off Self-driving Simulator After Halting Tests — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA: MACHINE-DRIVEN CARS WILL BE SAFER THAN HUMAN DRIVERS; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:AUTONOMOUS CAR DEVELOPMENT UNIT TAKES SPACE IN NJ BUILDING; 11/05/2018 – Cramer pushes back on concerns about Nvidia’s cryptocurrency-mining segment; 27/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Boeing Company Com (BA) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 45,298 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.12 million, down from 47,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Boeing Company Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $331.29. About 1.00M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing cruises past forecasts as margins, sales grow; 27/03/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for the Global Top 5 Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers – Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, ATR – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – BOEING: NASA NEEDS TO LEAD MARS, DEEP-SPACE EXPLORATION; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES THYAO.IS – TO BUY TOTAL OF 30 B787-9 AIRCRAFT FROM BOEING AND TOTAL OF 30 A350-900 AIRCRAFT FROM BOEING; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Complete Order for Four 777 Airplanes; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES SAYS MOU WITH BOEING REMAINS IN PLACE; 16/03/2018 – SEATTLE-BOEING BA.N 737 MAX 7 UPGRADED NARROWBODY PLANE TAKES OFF ON MAIDEN FLIGHT; 05/03/2018 – Boeing faces new petition for union at South Carolina plant; 02/05/2018 – BOEING, NASA WORKING THROUGH MFG, WELDING ISSUES W/ NEW ROCKET; 18/05/2018 – India’s Jet Airways Planning Follow-On Deal for Boeing 737 Max

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 12,000 shares to 310,400 shares, valued at $14.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Corp Com (NYSE:GE) by 46,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.37 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.