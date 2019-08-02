Boeing Company Cmn (BA) Stock Declined While Sageworth Trust Co Trimmed Its Position by $352,470; As Citigroup (Put) (C) Stock Rose, Shareholder Financial Architects Has Lowered Holding by $1.11 Million

Sageworth Trust Co decreased its stake in Boeing Company Cmn (BA) by 83.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sageworth Trust Co sold 930 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 179 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68,000, down from 1,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sageworth Trust Co who had been investing in Boeing Company Cmn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $337.96. About 3.58M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises Cash Flow and EPS Guidance; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP CLOSER, NOT IMMINENT, WITH NEW PLAN: RTRS; 15/03/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN FORTEM TECHNOLOGIES; 23/05/2018 – Malaysia says private search for MH370 to end next week; 23/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce says Trent 7000 engines not affected by durability issues; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Signs Letter of Intent for Buying 10 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Aircraft; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Gets Navy Contract of Up to $1.17B for Work Including 22 F/A-18E and 6 F/A-18F Super Hornets for Kuwait; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 01/05/2018 – Boeing Extends Bet on Parts, Services in $3.25 Billion KLX Deal

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Put) (C) by 95.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 17,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50,000, down from 18,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $67.56. About 10.90M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/03/2018 – Democrats ask Kushner cos, White House for loan-related documents; 05/04/2018 – AUSNUTRIA SAYS CITI AGRI FUND TO HOLD 25.18% AFTER DEALS; 03/05/2018 – TELADOC INC TDOC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $45; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes; 07/03/2018 – [SPSF] Citigroup Credit Link Loan 2017-03 Assigned ‘A+’ Rating; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Corbat: 1Q Shows Strength, Balance Across Franchise; 20/04/2018 – ENDESA ELE.MC : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH SAYS STANDING BY TARGETS FOR EFFICIENCY RATIO IN 2020 IN LOW 50’S; 19/04/2018 – US CLO spreads widen as market flooded with supply after risk-retention rollback

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gmt Capital owns 1.61% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 781,335 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited owns 2.27% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 9.22 million shares. Ulysses Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 2.41% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 429,900 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Girard Ptnrs owns 3,703 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Company reported 112,751 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 363,324 shares. Shufro Rose & Co Lc has 106,625 shares. Moreover, Johnson Counsel Inc has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tdam Usa has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lingohr And Partner Asset Gmbh holds 0.97% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 15,180 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited holds 911,382 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.37% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Trustmark Retail Bank Department holds 0.58% or 92,331 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel accumulated 90,885 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. On Thursday, February 14 Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 5,420 shares.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 15,858 shares to 16,458 shares, valued at $923,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 45,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.49 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Needham Investment Ltd Llc reported 25,500 shares. Annex Advisory Services Limited has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Bank & Trust Of America De has 0.25% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4.26 million shares. Moreover, Wills Financial Gru Inc has 2.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,921 shares. Malaga Cove Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tirschwell & Loewy owns 0.16% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,009 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership reported 22,860 shares. Strategic Ltd Llc holds 0.78% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 5,264 shares. Plancorp Ltd has invested 4.98% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Legal And General Group Public Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.59% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.44% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Proshare Advsr Lc owns 249,153 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Co Il reported 4,907 shares stake.

