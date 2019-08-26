Boeing Company Cmn (BA) Shares Declined While Sageworth Trust Co Has Trimmed Holding; Edgewood Management Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Cut by $2.04 Million as Valuation Declined

Sageworth Trust Co decreased its stake in Boeing Company Cmn (BA) by 83.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sageworth Trust Co sold 930 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 179 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68,000, down from 1,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sageworth Trust Co who had been investing in Boeing Company Cmn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $358.52. About 3.28M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS WTO AIRBUS SUBSIDY RULING CLEARS WAY FOR U.S. TO SEEK REMEDIES IN THE FORM OF TARIFFS ON EU IMPORTS TO THE U.S; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: TUI ORDERED 2 737 AIRCRAFT, UPS ORDERED 14 747, 4 767; 28/03/2018 – BOEING IS SAID TO BE HIT BY WANNACRY RANSOMWARE: SEATTLE TIMES; 08/05/2018 – United Airlines in talks to buy wide-body jets; 14/03/2018 – NewsX: Exclusive: India’s aviation market witnessing fast growth, says Boeing senior vice-president Dinesh Keskar…; 23/03/2018 – Boeing: All Nippon Airways Placed New Order for Two 777 Freighters Valued at $678M; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS AND THE EUROPEAN MEMBER STATES FRANCE, GERMANY, SPAIN AND THE UK HAVE AGREED ON SOME AMENDMENTS TO A380 AND A350XWB REIMBURSABLE LAUNCH INVESTMENT (RLI) LOANS; 12/04/2018 – BOEING: NASA’S SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM TO ECLIPSE APOLLO PROGRAM; 18/05/2018 – Boeing 737 Crashes At Airport In Cuba: Reports — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Boeing said detected limited intrusion of malware

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 42.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 14,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 19,454 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, down from 34,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $127.22. About 3.83M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 15.90 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $28.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 72,007 shares to 14.24 million shares, valued at $2.22B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 15,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forbes J M And Com Limited Liability Partnership reported 2.84% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Legal General Group Public Limited has 1.32% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mraz Amerine Inc has invested 0.98% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bristol John W And Com Ny owns 540,858 shares. Diker Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.15% or 1,700 shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Lc invested in 178,704 shares or 1.74% of the stock. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership accumulated 36,508 shares. Texas-based Yacktman Asset Mgmt LP has invested 8.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Zwj Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 1.78% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 33,523 were accumulated by Delta Asset Limited Liability Tn. Moreover, Somerset Limited Liability Corporation has 0.28% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,380 shares. Summit Fin Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 2,092 shares. North Management invested in 198,859 shares. 1.31 million are owned by Vontobel Asset. Bartlett Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 228,639 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘It’s A Huge Thing’: Avicanna Receives Unique Canadian Cannabinoid Research License – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jaffetilchin Llc reported 1,100 shares stake. Palladium Prns Ltd, a Virginia-based fund reported 32,549 shares. Kessler Investment Gp Ltd Liability holds 8,403 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.2% or 30,718 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Fincl Ltd Llc has invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bokf Na owns 61,439 shares. Moreover, Bahl And Gaynor Inc has 0.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 11,880 shares. Homrich & Berg holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 11,695 shares. Philadelphia Tru has invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Carret Asset Limited reported 8,839 shares. United Financial Advisers holds 0.49% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 182,424 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corp New York reported 27,236 shares stake. 1,832 are held by Hillsdale Inv Management. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 289,840 shares. Iat Reinsurance has invested 1.47% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 37.19 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.