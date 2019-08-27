Boeing Company Cmn (BA) Holder Sageworth Trust Co Decreased Stake; Qv Investors Increases Stake in Citigroup (C)

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 13,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 620,417 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.60 million, up from 607,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $62.72. About 10.48 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 22/05/2018 – GHANA PRESIDENCY DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF JINAPOR SAYS ON CITI FM; 27/03/2018 – INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC – SUBSIDIARIES OF BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERGY AND CITI HAVE COMPLETED A US$211.3 MLN TAX EQUITY FINANCING OF PROJECT; 14/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 29/03/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16.20 EUROS FROM $15.70 EUROS; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS – PRE-CLINICAL, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS FOR CITI-002 PLANNED TO BE SIMILAR TO THOSE OF CITI-001; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP ADJUSTED NET INCOME $4,620 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CITIGROUP’S ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES WAS $12.4 BLN AT QUARTER END COMPARED TO $12.0 BLN; 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15

Sageworth Trust Co decreased its stake in Boeing Company Cmn (BA) by 83.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sageworth Trust Co sold 930 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 179 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68,000, down from 1,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sageworth Trust Co who had been investing in Boeing Company Cmn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $359.04. About 4.56 million shares traded or 3.61% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – KLX Agrees to Sell Its ASG Business to Boeing in an All Cash Transaction and to Spin-Off Its ESG Business to KLX Shareholders; 22/03/2018 – AVIATION CAPITAL TAKES DELIVERY OF SECOND BOEING 787 DREAMLINER; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION: TRIPLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA WON’T HAPPEN; 09/05/2018 – Boeing C.E.O. Downplays Loss of $20 Billion Contract With Iran; 27/04/2018 – Boeing nears deal to buy aerospace parts company KLX; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants Boeing to build stealth F-18s for a ‘good price’ – but they don’t exist; 11/04/2018 – BOEING & SIAEC ALSO FINALIZE PACTS FOR BAPAS TO ENTER FULL OPS; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – JAPAN WANTS NEW STEALTH AIRCRAFT TO USE JAPANESE ENGINES AND RADAR; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – CURRENTLY ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BANK SYNDICATE TO FINANCE TWO 2012-VINTAGE AIRCRAFT; 25/05/2018 – BOEING’S LEVERKUHN IS WORKING AT ROLLS FACTORIES, PEOPLE SAY

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $701.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 47,200 shares to 283,891 shares, valued at $22.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 150,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 469,979 shares, and cut its stake in Hyster (NYSE:HY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,010 shares. Convergence Inv Prns Llc holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 82,501 shares. Security National Tru invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Fincl In invested in 0.06% or 1,382 shares. First Manhattan reported 785,680 shares stake. Wesbanco Financial Bank Incorporated owns 12,351 shares. Oregon-based Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sound Shore Management Ct reported 3.60M shares. Horan Capital Mngmt owns 2.83% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 246,074 shares. At State Bank invested in 0.31% or 40,931 shares. Glob Endowment LP holds 0.14% or 15,460 shares. Fred Alger invested 0.73% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Logan Cap holds 0.01% or 3,255 shares in its portfolio. Ci Incorporated owns 2.33 million shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Debate: Secured Vs. Unsecured Credit Card – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “How Large Option Traders Are Reacting To The Interest Rate Cut – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “CB Insights Looks At How US Banks Bet On A Fintech Future – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Qantas’ Nonstop New York And London To Sydney May Provide Cargo Opportunity – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 03, 2019.