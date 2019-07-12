Boeing Company (BA) Stock Price Declined While Renaissance Investment Group Decreased Position; Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Stock Price Declined While Riverhead Capital Management Has Increased by $323,900 Its Stake

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 11.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 4,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,307 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 35,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $90.53. About 2.16 million shares traded or 53.69% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 2,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,952 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37M, down from 24,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $6.7 during the last trading session, reaching $359. About 4.88M shares traded or 7.43% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 29/05/2018 – BOEING’S HRINAK: BRAZIL IS AT TRANSITION POINT IN DEFENSE; 18/05/2018 – The Chronicle Herald: BREAKING: Boeing 737 crashes in Cuba with 104 passengers aboard; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXTREMELY IMPORTANT TO GET EX-IM BANK OPERATING AGAIN; 02/05/2018 – BOEING HAS TIME TO MAKE UP GND FOR 1ST FLIGHT TARGET: QATAR AIR; 27/03/2018 – CDB AVIATION LEASE FINANCE DAC – ALL 5 AIRCRAFT ARE FROM CDB AVIATION’S ORDER BOOK WITH BOEING, AND ARE EXPECTED TO DELIVER TO AIRLINE IN 2019; 18/05/2018 – Cuba says Boeing 737 crashed after taking off from Havana airport; 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines–Update; 23/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TALKS PROGRESSING, NO SETBACKS: BRAZIL DEF. MIN; 11/05/2018 – IRAN OFFICIAL SAYS FUTURE OF AIRBUS DEAL WITH IRAN DEPENDS ON EUROPEAN GOVT SUPPORT AND POLICIES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & Company invested 2.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Regent Lc has 1,180 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Chem Bankshares reported 1.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cap Advsr Limited Limited Com has 504 shares. 1,724 are owned by Caxton Associates L P. 12,295 were reported by Biondo Invest Advsrs Limited Co. Pittenger Anderson holds 0.48% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 16,193 shares. Ballentine Prtn Llc accumulated 2,535 shares. Diversified Trust Com holds 0.03% or 1,614 shares in its portfolio. Finemark Bancshares And invested in 0.96% or 43,241 shares. 962,800 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Cadinha And Communication Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 1,060 shares. Boston Family Office accumulated 740 shares. Scotia has 0.46% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mcdaniel Terry & Comm holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 543 shares.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97M and $245.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (NYSE:IBM) by 2,500 shares to 9,165 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.59 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of stock. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M was sold by Smith Gregory D. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp/De (NYSE:BC) by 12,720 shares to 11,954 shares, valued at $602,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 8,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,136 shares, and cut its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

