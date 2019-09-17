Boeing Company (BA) Stock Price Declined While Cohen Klingenstein Has Boosted Stake by $2.91 Million; As Eaton Plc (ETN) Stock Price Rose, Janney Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $1.29 Million

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 170.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,700 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.62M, up from 4,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $379.62. About 489,971 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SA U.S.-LISTED SHARES TURN NEGATIVE AFTER SOURCES SAY NEW PROPOSAL FOR BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP WAS SUBMITTED TO BRAZIL GOVT ON TUESDAY; 10/05/2018 – Boeing Chairman and CEO Muilenburg to Speak at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Awarded $427 M Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 20/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes; 05/05/2018 – Atlas 5 rocket launches, sending NASA’s robot to Mars; 29/03/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Gird for New Duel in Niche Market for Small Jets; 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD SIAE.Sl – NEW AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR 37 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT IS FOR A TERM OF 12 YEARS; 04/04/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) – JET AIRWAYS SIGNS UP ADDITIONAL 75 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT TAKING THE TOTAL ORDER TO 150 AIRCRAFT; 06/04/2018 – US secondary loan prices weaken amid tariff threats; 21/03/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS NO DECISION YET ON STRUCTURE FOR BOEING DEAL

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 15,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 375,451 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.27M, down from 391,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $85.43. About 310,415 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.81M for 13.87 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.