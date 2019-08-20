Boeing Company (BA) Stock Declined While Harbour Investment Management Has Lowered by $379,857 Its Stake; As Centurylink (CTL) Share Price Rose, Southeast Asset Advisors Increased Holding by $1.17 Million

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 106,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.44M, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.39. About 4.36M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $331.94. About 1.08 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 90-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REVOKE AUTHORIZATION FOR EXPORT TO IRAN OF COMMERCIAL PASSENGER AIRCRAFT, PARTS AND SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – Boeing, Jet Airways Announce New Order for 75 737 MAX Airplanes; 09/05/2018 – Boeing Details More Than $54 Million in Grants and Philanthropic Investments; 30/04/2018 – BOEING FOCUSED ON ORGANIC GROWTH, COMPLEMENTED BY STRATEGIC M&A; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPES FOR POSITIVE OUTCOME FROM DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN U.S. AND CHINA; 09/05/2018 – Boeing has about $20 billion in agreements with Iranian airlines for planes – but Trump’s plan to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal puts them in jeopardy; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW INITIATIVE WILL PROVIDE GUIDELINES TO SPEED UP APPROVAL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORTS TO CERTAIN ALLIES; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS 787 PRODUCTION OF 14 A MONTH IS WELL SUPPORTED BY RECENT ORDERS – CONF CALL; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 11/04/2018 – AZUL SA – ANNOUNCES THE LEASE OF TWO USED BOEING 737-400F TO SUPPORT THE RAPID GROWTH OF ITS CARGO BUSINESS UNIT, AZUL CARGO EXPRESS – SEC FILING

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.43 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 0.53% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,401 shares. Insight 2811 Incorporated stated it has 2,680 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Modera Wealth Management Ltd Co has invested 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). M&T Comml Bank owns 231,867 shares. Reliance Co Of Delaware holds 0.32% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,130 shares. Northeast Consultants holds 0.15% or 3,456 shares. M Inc reported 0.56% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 18,026 were accumulated by Wolverine Asset Lc. Main Street Limited invested in 0.09% or 720 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0.22% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bessemer Securities Ltd Company holds 0.07% or 573 shares in its portfolio. Icon Advisers reported 7,800 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Baltimore stated it has 1,323 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability reported 7,674 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 12,113 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. 50,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $491,480 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. CLONTZ STEVEN T also bought $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. The insider Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608. $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Dev Indraneel. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.