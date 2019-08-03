Boeing Company (BA) Stake Maintained by Peloton Wealth Strategists; Passport Capital Upped Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Position by $24.75 Million; Shares Declined

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.88. About 2.71M shares traded or 17.67% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 1,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 9,495 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, up from 8,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.57M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING – CO WILL OVERSEE SCREENING, SELECTION & TRAINING OF 100 OKAY AIRWAYS PILOT CADETS OVER NEXT 5 YRS; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN BOEING 717S ‘PERFECTLY SUITED’ FOR ISLAND FLIGHTS: CFO; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION: TRIPLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA WON’T HAPPEN; 20/04/2018 – BOEING HAS BEEN WORKING TO UNDERSTAND ROOT CAUSE: ESPER; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has announced China will buy about $1 trillion of aircraft over the next 20 years; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines Says Deal With Airbus, Boeing Each Include 25 Firm Orders 5 Options; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXPORT FINANCING PAID FOR; 23/03/2018 – EMBRAER SA SAYS NEGOTIATIONS WITH BOEING ARE ONGOING – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP CLOSER, NOT IMMINENT, WITH NEW PLAN: RTRS

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $40.68 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of stock or 26,557 shares. Shares for $5.03 million were sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.72% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Budros Ruhlin And Roe reported 2,339 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg Inc owns 0.82% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2.32 million shares. 16,460 are owned by Btc Mngmt Inc. Arete Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). St Germain D J Communication holds 0.17% or 4,016 shares in its portfolio. 79,609 were reported by Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Com. Affinity Invest Lc has invested 1.83% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Burney reported 0.58% stake. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mgmt invested in 12,799 shares. Capital Guardian Trust Co accumulated 193,440 shares. S R Schill Associates stated it has 1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 544 are held by Steinberg Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Cypress Funds Ltd Com stated it has 189,000 shares or 11.44% of all its holdings. Schmidt P J Inv Mgmt holds 1.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 10,020 shares.

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56 million and $144.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,300 shares to 43,100 shares, valued at $10.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.