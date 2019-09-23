Boeing Company (BA) Shareholder Renaissance Investment Group Lowered Its Holding as Shares Declined; As Chegg (CHGG) Stock Value Rose, P-A-W Capital Has Cut Its Position by $760,000

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89M, down from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $34. About 812,157 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 15/05/2018 – Hitchwood Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Chegg; 03/04/2018 – CHEGG CLOSES OFFERING OF $300M OF 0.25% CONV. SR 2023 NOTES; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 29/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $250.0 MLN; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG AMENDS CREDIT PACT WITH WELLS ON METRIC DEFINITIONS

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 42.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 9,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,523 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.56M, down from 21,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $377.03. About 2.36 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES UAL.N IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR WIDE-BODY JETS TO REPLACE FLEET OF 50 BOEING 767 JETLINERS; 18/05/2018 – IAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS STILL IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING ON AIRCRAFT FOR LOW-COST CARRIER ‘LEVEL’; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: LOW-EARTH ORBIT TRAVEL TO BE `COMMON’ W/N NEXT DECADE; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Order for Four More 777 Airplanes Is Valued at $1.4 B at List Prices; 18/05/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Boeing 737 crashes after taking off from Havana; 23/03/2018 – FREELAND SAYS BOEING NOT APPEALING U.S. ITC RULING IS GOOD NEWS; 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win American wide-body jet order; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Anticipated Annual Cost Savings of About $70 Million by 2021; 15/03/2018 – Boeing skids to longest losing streak since 2016

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold CHGG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 119.73 million shares or 14.25% less from 139.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Com accumulated 10,094 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 8.17M shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs reported 9,883 shares. Voya Invest Ltd holds 0.02% or 204,510 shares. Braun Stacey Inc holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 409,080 shares. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership has 50,190 shares. Advisory Research accumulated 123,623 shares or 0.09% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, a Florida-based fund reported 46,947 shares. Northern Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.32% stake. Renaissance Tech Lc invested in 0.04% or 1.13M shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.05% or 25,606 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,582 shares. Jefferies Gru has 70,950 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Invesco reported 410,701 shares.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $92.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaia Inc New by 50,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Invest Management Lc holds 0.84% or 1.08M shares. Cambridge Advisors reported 2,328 shares stake. First Allied Advisory Service stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Community National Bank & Trust Na owns 3,762 shares. 9,025 were reported by Ibm Retirement Fund. Guardian Life Insurance Of America stated it has 1,523 shares. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Communication Mi Adv has 2.28% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 178,854 are owned by Bollard Ltd Liability Corp. Jones Fincl Companies Lllp holds 5,057 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Plancorp Lc has 4.97% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Massmutual Com Fsb Adv has 0.17% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,780 shares. Scopus Asset Management Lp holds 1.05% or 101,500 shares in its portfolio. Glenview Bank & Trust Tru Dept stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Td Asset holds 0.71% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1.30 million shares. The Ohio-based Fort Washington Invest Oh has invested 0.37% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.45 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97M and $268.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc Shs Issued (NYSE:XYL) by 5,515 shares to 37,168 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 6,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Crp Del (NASDAQ:COST).