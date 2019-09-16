Boeing Company (BA) Shareholder Renaissance Investment Group Has Trimmed Holding by $3.42 Million; Sailingstone Capital Partners Cut Its Position in Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) by $32.54 Million

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 42.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 9,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,523 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.56M, down from 21,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $379.14. About 1.35 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – WTO FINDS EU SUBSIDIES HARM BOEING, CLEARING WAY FOR SANCTIONS; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Nabs $12.3 Billion American Air Deal for 47 Dreamliners; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Awarded $427 M Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 20/04/2018 – BOEING HAS BEEN WORKING TO UNDERSTAND ROOT CAUSE: ESPER; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q EPS $4.15; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pentagon cited Boeing over quality concerns going back years- Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s 767 Finds New Life as a Freighter With $13 Billion Haul; 05/03/2018 – BOEING 737 FLIES ON AVERAGE 30 MINS/DAY MORE THAN AIRBUS A320; 25/04/2018 – Lightning Hazards Prompt Boeing to Fix 787 Jets; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES POLITICO SPACE FORUM

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 32.54M shares as the company’s stock declined 59.42% . The institutional investor held 207.64M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $257.47M, down from 240.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $947.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.0132 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4642. About 2.25M shares traded. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 78.82% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 17/04/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL COPPER PRODUCTION DOWN 14.3%, GOLD UP 20%; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – DISCUSSIONS WITH RIO TINTO HAVE BEEN “CONSTRUCTIVE AND ARE ONGOING”; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – QTRLY COPPER PRODUCTION IN CONCENTRATES 45300 TONNES VS 45500 TONNES; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD HAS MET WITH RIO TINTO & DISCUSSED ACTIONS THAT PARTIES CAN & HAVE TAKEN TO ENHANCE THEIR RELATIONSHIP ON OYU TOLGOI MATTERS; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 2017 EPS 9c; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD HAS UNDERTAKEN A REVIEW OF MATTERS RAISED BY SAILINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC IN ITS FEBRUARY 1, 2018 LETTER; 29/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources Chief Executive Officer Jeff Tygesen to Retire Effective July 1; 13/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – THERE IS NO INDICATION IN ACA INFORMATION REQUEST TO SUGGEST THAT OYU TOLGOI IS A SUBJECT OF INVESTIGATION; 28/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors, Turquoise Hill Resources, FactSet; 17/04/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL SAYS 1Q MATERIAL MINED FELL 20.0% Q/Q

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97M and $268.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Crp Del (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,071 shares to 23,463 shares, valued at $6.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc New (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,529 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Wide-Body Jet Orders Jump at Airbus and Boeing in July – The Motley Fool” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.68 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 15.81 million are owned by World. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 1.14 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings Incorporated stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Western Cap holds 4.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 845 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.6% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 70,215 shares. 28,074 were accumulated by Douglass Winthrop Ltd Company. Iowa Bank invested 0.42% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dumont & Blake Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 3,826 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Ltd owns 400 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 306 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.76% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Legal General Grp Public Ltd Liability Com holds 0.52% or 2.66M shares in its portfolio. 76,259 are held by Renaissance Grp Ltd Co. Nokota LP has 114,613 shares. Steadfast Capital Management LP owns 608,777 shares or 2.96% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Turquiose Hill Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Mining.com with their article: “Turquoise Hill’s 2018 financial results report 250% income jump over 2017 – MINING.com” published on March 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mongolia mine woes prompt Turquoise Hill Q2 loss – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Turquoise Hill: Major Problems At Oyu Tolgoi – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Valuewalk.com‘s news article titled: “Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ) AGold Mine? Stock Analysis – ValueWalk” with publication date: May 23, 2019.