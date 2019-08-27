Boeing Company (BA) Shareholder Independent Investors Has Cut Stake by $523,875 as Stock Value Declined; Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Share Price Rose While Acadian Asset Management Trimmed Holding

Independent Investors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc sold 1,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 32,110 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25M, down from 33,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $356.83. About 2.75M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS DEAL SHOULD BE REACHED FOR EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP “THIS YEAR”; 16/03/2018 – Dow Struggles to Take Flight Without Boeing; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SA U.S.-LISTED SHARES TURN NEGATIVE AFTER SOURCES SAY NEW PROPOSAL FOR BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP WAS SUBMITTED TO BRAZIL GOVT ON TUESDAY; 18/04/2018 – KOREAN AIR PLANS TO CHECK FAN BLADES OF ITS ENTIRE BOEING 737 FLEET BY NOV – COMPANY OFFICIAL; 08/03/2018 – AstroNova to Install ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer on 75 Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft; 23/03/2018 – Boeing loses case against Denmark over fighter jet purchase; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine failure forces Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 12/04/2018 – MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD MAHM.NS SAYS BOEING PARTNERS WITH HAL AND MAHINDRA FOR MANUFACTURING F/A-18 SUPER HORNET IN INDIA; 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s Worst Month in Two Years (Video); 27/04/2018 – BOEING NEARS DEAL TO BUY $3.7 BLN AEROSPACE PARTS COMPANY KLX – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 72.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 30,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 11,237 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $543,000, down from 41,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.12. About 803,234 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 12/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. states slow Trump offshore oil drilling expansion plan; 18/04/2018 – BHP CEO Says Shale Sale Progressing to Plan; Bids Expected by June; 03/05/2018 – BP Said to Tap Morgan Stanley as It Weighs BHP Assets (Correct); 04/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – HOCHTIEF AG HOTG.DE SAYS CIMIC GROUP’S THIESS HAS SECURED A A$185 MLN CONTRACT FROM BHP TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL MINING SERVICES AT MOUNT ARTHUR COAL OPERATION IN HUNTER VALLEY, AUSTRALIA; 29/05/2018 – BHP-Mitsubishi JV to sell Australia coal mine to Japan’s Sojitz; 24/04/2018 – MONADELPHOUS GROUP – HAS BEEN AWARDED WORK UNDER AN EXISTING PANEL CONTRACT WITH BHP FOR ITS IRON ORE OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton FY Met, Energy Coal Guidance Unchanged; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP said to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets – Bloomberg; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO REOFFER PARTNERSHIPS FOR NOBILIS-MAXIMINO, AYIN-BATSIL OFFSHORE PROJECTS THIS YEAR UNDER NEW TERMS -CEO

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $23.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 36,445 shares to 51,552 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Eqty Invt Life Hld Co (NYSE:AEL) by 361,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 482,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 37.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.