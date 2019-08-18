Boeing Company (BA) Shareholder Independent Investors Decreased Position by $523,875; Uss Investment Management LTD Holding in Raytheon Co (RTN) Lifted by $15.10 Million as Stock Value Rose

Independent Investors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc sold 1,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 32,110 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25M, down from 33,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Ethiopian Airlines to step up expansion with more deals and jets; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – CONFIRMS AN ACCIDENT INVOLVING SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT 1380; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: OUTCOME ON BOEING DEAL SOON IS IMPORTANT; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 13/04/2018 – Boeing could suffer as a big buyer of Russian-produced titanium; 05/03/2018 Airbus seeks $10 bln annual commercial services revenue by 2025; 17/04/2018 – Engine failure causes Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 08/05/2018 – Trump’s pulling out of the Iran deal threatens Boeing’s multibillion dollar deals with the country; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES HAS LAUNCHED FRESH TENDER PROCESS FOR 20-30 WIDEBODY JETS; 10/04/2018 – Boeing: Qatar Airways Deal Is Valued at $1.7 Billion

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 82,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278.19 million, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $178.19. About 1.89 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 24/05/2018 – Raytheon, No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition; 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.28 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Multi-Billion Charge Sends Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing’s $5B Charge Confirms My ‘End-Game’ Call; Buy – Chewy, CrowdStrike, Texas Instruments – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “737 MAX Top Of Mind As Boeing Q2 Nears, While F-35 In Focus For Lockheed – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Financial Bank Na reported 2,460 shares stake. Sg Americas Securities Limited Co holds 63,309 shares. James Invest Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 12 shares. Intersect Cap Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.3% or 8,077 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Llc reported 1,629 shares stake. 111,665 were reported by Donaldson Mgmt Lc. Moreover, Fred Alger Mgmt has 1.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 698,339 shares. Ftb holds 18,004 shares. 289,840 were reported by Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has 63 shares. Moreover, City Hldgs Company has 0.41% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,817 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability reported 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Valmark Advisers Incorporated has 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Hedeker Wealth Ltd Co has 0.67% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cibc World has 0.43% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn Com has invested 0.17% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). First City Cap stated it has 1.13% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd invested 0.21% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Renaissance Group Ltd Com reported 5,267 shares. 4,198 are held by Ironwood Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt owns 11 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Qci Asset Management Ny holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 5,964 shares. Kj Harrison Partners owns 4,900 shares. Fil Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Keybank National Association Oh invested in 77,952 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Diligent Investors holds 0.12% or 1,158 shares. Century Companies Inc has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Rnc Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.26% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.16% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Kingdom of Bahrain and US sign agreement for Patriot – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – The Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Raytheon’s (NYSE:RTN) Share Price Gain of 82% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 100,000 shares to 369,350 shares, valued at $60.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 497,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 583,000 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).