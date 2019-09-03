Boeing Company (BA) Shareholder Harbour Investment Management Trimmed Stake by $379,857; Arqule (ARQL) Holder Dafna Capital Management Trimmed Position by $338,000

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 84,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The hedge fund held 373,164 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, down from 457,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.01. About 986,809 shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 15/03/2018 – $ARQL #AACR18 oral presentation on ARQ 092 data in PIK3CA or AKT1-mutant ER+ ovarian cancer will be particularly interesting to watch; 17/04/2018 – Basilea licenses late-stage oncology drug candidate derazantinib from ArQule; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL ARQ 531 should also start getting more credit in next-gen BTKi race, esp after recent setback of $SNSS Initial Phase 1a data at #AACR18; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 2.6% Position in ArQule; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 ARQULE INC ARQL.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1.50 FROM $1.40; 23/04/2018 – DJ ArQule Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARQL); 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss $6.53M; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE INC – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $336 MLN INCLUDING UPFRONT, REGULATORY AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $9.88 during the last trading session, reaching $354.21. About 3.45 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – Embraer missed 2017 profit target due to KC-390 flight tests -CFO; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Anticipated Annual Cost Savings of About $70 Million by 2021; 08/05/2018 – Brazil defense minister ‘certain’ of Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS SAYS DOES NOT COMMENT ON PRODUCT POLICY; 27/03/2018 – MTS Business Partner Opens Testing Innovation Center In Brazil To Support Aerospace Industry Growth; 08/03/2018 – BOEING – CO WILL OVERSEE SCREENING, SELECTION & TRAINING OF 100 OKAY AIRWAYS PILOT CADETS OVER NEXT 5 YRS; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Commun Startup Myriota; 30/04/2018 – Boeing hungry for more deals to boost high-margin services unit; 15/05/2018 – lnsitu and University of Alaska Fairbanks to Partner in Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration Pilot Program; 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – CELEBRATED FIRST BBJ MAX 8 FLYAWAY IN APRIL 2018; ADDITIONAL DELIVERIES OF BBJ MAX AIRPLANES EXPECTED IN COMING MONTHS

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $231.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 203,900 shares to 676,759 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) by 61,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Analysts await ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 80.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by ArQule, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) CEO Paolo Pucci on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ArQule: Profiting From Tyrosine Kinase Inhibition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing 737 Production Choked – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.30B for 38.01 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Excalibur Mgmt has 1,240 shares. 222 were reported by Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability. Private Asset accumulated 2,199 shares. Financial Engines Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 2,695 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Pa reported 1,999 shares. Maryland Capital Mngmt accumulated 7,720 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt has 551 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. The Maine-based Portland Glob Advsr Llc has invested 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1,100 were reported by Jaffetilchin Ltd Liability. Old Dominion Management accumulated 3,557 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 147,633 shares. James Investment owns 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Group Llp stated it has 2.90 million shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Gruss And holds 5.99% or 15,000 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen accumulated 245,089 shares.