Boeing Company (BA) Shareholder Crossvault Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $356,235; Greenwood Gearhart Has Boosted Wal (WMT) Stake by $744,281; Market Valuation Rose

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 935 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,550 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.51 million, up from 26,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.47. About 2.13M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Watch: Trump gives remarks at Boeing factory; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 12/04/2018 – David Ljunggren: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 10/04/2018 – BOEING’S HELP TO MARKET KC-390 IS A POSITIVE FACTOR IN TALKS; 04/04/2018 – BOEING – EXPANDING COMMERCIAL SERVICES CAPABILITY IN LATIN AMERICA WITH NEW CUSTOMER ORDERS FROM GOL AIRLINES & AEROMEXICO; 04/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDES STATEMENT ON PROPOSED TARIFFS; 02/04/2018 – Jeppesen Teams with Bad Elf to Integrate Wireless Flight Data Transfers for General and Business Aviation Pilots; 10/05/2018 – Boeing Chairman and CEO Muilenburg to Speak at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 31; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CEO:BOEING INTERESTED IN US BEING INVOLVED IN JET DESIGN; 02/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 7,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.74M, up from 71,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $112.32. About 2.74 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS IT IS BRINGING NEW GLOBAL WIRE SERVICE WITH MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL CALLED WALMART2WORLD; 03/05/2018 – Relevium Launches Bioganix® on Walmart.com; 29/05/2018 – KRCR News Channel 7: #BREAKING: According to @AndersonPolice, the #Anderson #Walmart and surrounding businesses have been; 05/03/2018 – WALMART – CO’S CONVENIENCE MEAL OPTIONS SERVE TWO PEOPLE AND RANGE IN PRICE FROM $8 TO $15; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – INVESTMENT IN FLIPKART INCLUDES $2 BLN OF NEW EQUITY FUNDING; 12/04/2018 – The Tribune: Walmart-Flipkart deal talks on, no conclusion yet; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank’s Son confirms Walmart to acquire India’s Flipkart; 06/05/2018 – Times of India: Walmart plans $2-3 billion push for Flipkart; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart’s entry into India’s Flipkart may see founder Sachin Bansal’s exit – Economic Times; 26/03/2018 – MASSMART RAMPING UP PAN-AFRICAN EXPANSION WITH AROUND 20 NEW STORES OUTSIDE SOUTH AFRICA IN NEXT 3 YRS – CHAIRMAN

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The Target Stock Dip Was Barely a Blip – Investorplace.com” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Target Stock Is Getting a Boost From Companyâ€™s Employee Benefits – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Kroger Catch Walmart in Online Grocery Sales? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s Pickup: Grocery Shoppers Still Prefer Shopping In Stores – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Prime headache setting up in grocery/food sector – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

