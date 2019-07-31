Boeing Company (BA) Share Price Declined While Renaissance Investment Group Decreased by $959,358 Its Stake; Cypress Capital Group Lowered Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $1.65 Million as Share Value Declined

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 21.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 4,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,539 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, down from 19,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $341.75. About 4.25M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – Boeing ‘Confident’ About Continuing Trade Talks; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS TALKING TO AUSTRALIAN AUTHORITIES ABOUT POTENTIAL JET EXPORT FINANCING, BUT CRITICAL TO GET U.S. EXIM ON LINE AGAIN; 11/05/2018 – AVweb: Iran Nuclear Deal Cancellation Fails to Dent Boeing and Airbus; 23/04/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: Flynas to launch talks with Boeing and Airbus for wide-body jets; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE: JAPAN’S NEW ADVANCED FIGHTER MAY BE BASED ON EXISTING FOREIGN DESIGN; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – AVIALL WILL MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE COMPONENTS NEEDED TO SUPPORT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL OF GE T700 ENGINE MODELS; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS MALWARE AFFECTED A SMALL NUMBER OF SYSTEMS; 07/03/2018 – Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices but could hurt sales

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.45 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “6 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: SNAP, BA, V, F, TWLO – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Trump: Qatar Buying ‘Large Numbers’ Of Boeing Planes – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Positive Trend For Boeing 787 – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Boeing’s 737 Planes Might Not Fly Until 2020: Report – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dark Clouds Above Boeing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97M and $245.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (NYSE:IBM) by 2,500 shares to 9,165 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83 million. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Torch Wealth Management Limited Company holds 1,002 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Moreover, Alta Cap Mgmt Limited has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,143 shares. Trust Company Of Oklahoma, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 5,317 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt has 51,869 shares. Cahill Fincl Advsr holds 0.72% or 4,560 shares in its portfolio. Homrich Berg holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 11,695 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.78% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ar Asset Mgmt holds 1.93% or 13,525 shares in its portfolio. Strategic invested 0.81% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Copeland Cap Limited Liability Company has 11,251 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% or 5,575 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 520,284 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 2.11% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 2,367 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 369,218 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,225 shares to 3,988 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 33,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

