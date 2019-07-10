Boeing Company (BA) Market Value Declined While Crossvault Capital Management Has Raised Position; Pettyjohn Wood & White Upped Its Position in Medtronic (MDT) by $424,515 as Stock Price Declined

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 4,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,673 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, up from 19,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $98.44. About 4.15M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC BEGINS CLINICAL STUDY OF DES FOR BIFURCATION LESIONS; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – APPROVAL WAS BASED ON CLINICAL DATA FROM COMPLEX LESION IMAGING COHORTS OF IN.PACT GLOBAL STUDY; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA & MEDTRONIC EXTEND GENCARO CLINICAL TRIAL PACT; 09/04/2018 – MDT GETS FDA APPROVAL TO START IDE TRIAL FOR SYMPLICITY SPYRAL; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 10/03/2018 – Clinical Trials Show Strong Long-Term Performance with the Medtronic CoreValve TAVR System

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 935 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,550 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.51M, up from 26,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $353.09. About 4.27M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/05/2018 – Boeing To Provide Etihad Airways With Multiple Crew Management Solutions; 10/04/2018 – The Jakarta Globe: Malaysia Airlines Launches Widebody Tender Process, Could Oust Boeing 787 Deal; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT SIGNS PACT TO BUY 30 PLANES FROM BOEING; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS A320NEO-PLUS WOULD HAVE ENTERED SERVICE IN 2022, TWO YEARS BEFORE POTENTIAL NEW BOEING MID-MARKET JET; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Arms maker Diehl calls for harmonised export rules in Europe; 20/04/2018 – Engine maker CFM recommends urgent checks on some Boeing 737 engines; 13/04/2018 – EASA TO ORDER INCREASED INSPECTIONS OF ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 1000 ENGINES ON BOEING 787S; 15/05/2018 – lnsitu and University of Alaska Fairbanks to Partner in Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration Pilot Program; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes on Southwest flight; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Ventures invests outside the U.S. for the first time, contributing to the most recent funding round of Australian start-up Myriota

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. 26,557 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was made by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11.