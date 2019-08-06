Boeing Company (BA) Market Valuation Declined While Renaissance Investment Group Cut Position by $959,358; As Deere & Co Com (DE) Share Price Rose, Holder Baystate Wealth Management Increased Its Position

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $151.32. About 918,453 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE: WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK IS VERY STRONG; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Rev $10.7B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPERIENCING HIGHER RAW-MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS, BEING ADDRESSED THROUGH FOCUS ON STRUCTURAL COST REDUCTION, FUTURE PRICING ACTIONS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Financial Services Net Income About $800M; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Deere is concerned about retaliation against U.S. agriculture – Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS ISSUES HAVE IMPROVED VERY NICELY; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO SAM ALLEN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN BRAZIL; 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO: AGRICUTURE FUNDAMENTALS BETTER THAN 12 MONTHS AGO

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 2,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 21,952 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37M, down from 24,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $332.1. About 2.37 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/03/2018 – BOEING – BOARD HAS ALSO APPROVED A ONE-TIME WAIVER OF ITS DIRECTOR RETIREMENT POLICY IN ORDER TO NOMINATE DUBERSTEIN FOR RE-ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR; 23/04/2018 – ALOT TO RETROFIT BOEING 737NG WITH TOUGHWRITER DATA PRINTER; 06/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS TO INDUCT 81 BOEING 737-MAX PLANES BY 2024: SINHA; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES STRONG DEMAND FOR NEW PASSENGER, CARGO AIRCRAFT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS MAKING STEADY PROGRESS CLOSING OUT TECHNICAL RISKS ON THE PATH TO FINAL CERTIFICATION AND TO DELIVERING THE FIRST 18 TANKERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – Boeing’s an Early Casualty as Investors Dig in for Trade War; 18/05/2018 – dwnews: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 aircraft crashes shortly after take-off in Havana, Cuba, reports Cuban media. More to come; 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – AIRLINE PURCHASED 50 OF BOEING’S NEW 737 MAX 10 AIRPLANE; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa to order 16 planes worth 2.1 bln euros; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Commercial Bank Co has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Levin Cap Strategies Lp owns 1,710 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 217,176 are held by Toronto Dominion Bank. Johnson Financial Gp Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Eastern Natl Bank stated it has 0.02% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 544,239 shares stake. Kelly Lawrence W And Ca owns 63 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 10,516 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 61,850 shares. Hugh Johnson Lc invested 0.16% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 58,983 shares. Interocean Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,242 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 0.44% or 279,681 shares in its portfolio. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Lc holds 5,531 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.45 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $40.68 million activity. $873,712 worth of stock was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. 12,637 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alkeon Cap Mgmt Llc owns 500,876 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Lp holds 147,633 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc reported 2.30M shares. Alpha Cubed holds 0.54% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 11,609 shares. 11,248 are owned by Guardian. 10,537 were accumulated by Bainco International Invsts. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.74% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ally has invested 0.73% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jaffetilchin Ltd Co accumulated 0.09% or 1,100 shares. Stearns Financial Svcs Gp reported 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 29,839 were reported by Cypress Mgmt Ltd Llc. Dsc LP has 1,122 shares. Paragon Cap Management has 2,023 shares. Cypress Capital Grp Inc has invested 1.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 57,900 are held by Hikari Power.