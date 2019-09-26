Boeing Company (BA) Holding Held by Rothschild Investment Corp; Hoplite Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Position in World Wrestling Entmt (WWE)

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 160.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 286,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 464,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.56M, up from 178,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $70.25. About 245,801 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 29/03/2018 – RTL Televizija to Broadcast WWE Programming for the First Time in Croatia; 02/04/2018 – WWE® Takes over New Orleans for WrestleMania® Week; 05/03/2018 WWE® And SNICKERS® Expand WrestleMania® Partnership; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY ADJUSTED OIBDA INCREASED 40% TO $35.2 MLN; 19/04/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 08/04/2018 – WrestleMania® Breaks Records; 27/04/2018 – WWE to hold the biggest Middle East pay-per-view as Saudi Arabia opens up to foreign entertainment; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt LP Exits Position in WWE; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $145 Million; 21/03/2018 – WGNO: TV EXCLUSIVE: WWE Superstar Booker T. talks WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans!

Rothschild Investment Corp increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp bought 2,650 shares as the company's stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 42,103 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.33M, up from 39,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $386.3. About 1.50 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $847.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 15,550 shares to 41,875 shares, valued at $11.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc Com (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser holds 0% or 912 shares. Cornerstone Inc has invested 0.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). North Star Investment Corp reported 7,818 shares. Stearns Fincl Ser Group Inc accumulated 3,016 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0.28% or 487,294 shares in its portfolio. 38,815 were accumulated by Mufg Americas Holdings. First Washington owns 80 shares. Dsc Advsr Lp has invested 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Frontier Invest Management has invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Business Serv Inc owns 3,380 shares. Wade G W And has invested 1.42% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Trust Co invested in 0.37% or 11,051 shares. Old Dominion Cap Inc has 0.45% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Koshinski Asset Management stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc has 0.32% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,817 shares.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72B and $731.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 273,421 shares to 168,548 shares, valued at $16.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 41,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,495 shares, and cut its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.