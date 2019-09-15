Boeing Company (BA) Holding Has Lifted by Auxier Asset Management; Syntal Capital Partners Has Upped Its Home Depot (HD) Holding by $1.38 Million

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 334.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 6,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 8,690 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81 million, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $233.98. About 3.17M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 15.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 1,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 15,079 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.49M, up from 13,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Boeing has announced China will buy about $1 trillion of aircraft over the next 20 years; 25/04/2018 – But Boeing remains under pressure in the U.S. due to trade policy uncertainties; 06/03/2018 – BOEING, HAWAIIAN AIRLINES REPORT BUY OF 10 787 DREAMLINERS; 10/04/2018 – BOEING’S HELP TO MARKET KC-390 IS A POSITIVE FACTOR IN TALKS; 02/04/2018 – Mobile Press-Reg: Proposed Mobile plant puts Alabama at heart of Boeing-Airbus rivalry; 10/04/2018 – Malaysia Airlines indicates interest in 20-30 widebody jets from Airbus or Boeing; 07/03/2018 – Boeing air tanker delivery likely delayed again -U.S. Air Force; 07/05/2018 – LUFTHANSA DELIVERY OF BOEING, AIRBUS AIRCRAFT EXPECTED BY 2022, NO IMPACT EXPECTED ON 2018 INVESTMENT PLANS; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Plane with 104 on board crashes in Cuba; 07/03/2018 – Boeing lures Hawaiian Airlines from Airbus with a new jet order

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80M and $465.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Actively Managed Exchange Trade Ultra Short Duration Ttl by 26,089 shares to 228,031 shares, valued at $11.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Emerging Markets Etf Total (GMM) by 16,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,425 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity (MINT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet North America Sa holds 2.48% or 81,896 shares in its portfolio. Forbes J M & Commerce Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.16% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 22,266 are held by Bartlett Company Llc. Pettyjohn Wood And White accumulated 32,889 shares. Acg Wealth invested 1.58% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 2,833 are held by Clarkston Cap Limited Liability Company. 355,448 are held by Sg Americas Secs Llc. 3,045 are held by First Commonwealth Corporation Pa. Golub Group Inc Llc owns 0.02% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,025 shares. Eulav Asset Management invested 0.15% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd accumulated 266,984 shares. Westwood Holding Group Inc holds 1.79% or 791,814 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 142,183 shares. Dock Street Asset Mgmt reported 1,178 shares. Johnson Finance Group Inc has invested 0.22% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

