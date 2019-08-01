Boeing Company (BA) Holder Renaissance Investment Group Decreased Holding; Griffin Asset Management Has Lifted Schlumberger (SLB) Holding by $1.77 Million; Stock Value Declined

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 44.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 41,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 133,874 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83M, up from 92,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $38.51. About 12.60 million shares traded or 26.87% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 2,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 21,952 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37M, down from 24,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $6.89 during the last trading session, reaching $334.29. About 6.16M shares traded or 37.06% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin: Revoking Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran; 07/03/2018 – Malaysia says MH370 report to be released after latest search ends; 26/04/2018 – Kevin O’Leary’s team, “Mr. Wonderful,” took down seven others last year, riding his second-round pick Boeing for a 90 percent climb; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Company: 1st Quarter Results; 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award; 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS SALES STRATEGY WILL CALL FOR MEMBERS OF TRUMP’S CABINET TO HELP SEAL MAJOR ARMS DEALS; 18/04/2018 – FRANCE’S BEA SAYS TO HELP WITH INVESTIGATION INTO ENGINE BLOWOUT ON SOUTHWEST BOEING 737; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – ANTICIPATES 2018 ADJ. NET INCOME WILL GROW BY MID-TWENTY-PERCENT LEVEL VS 2017; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Plane with 104 on board crashes in Cuba

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.68 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83 million. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, February 13. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M. 8,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97 million and $245.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (NYSE:IBM) by 2,500 shares to 9,165 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $707.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 3,875 shares to 200,142 shares, valued at $16.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 6,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,662 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).