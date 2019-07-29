Boeing Company (BA) Holder Peloton Wealth Strategists Upped Stake; Alleghany Lowered Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $11.57 Million

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 1,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,495 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, up from 8,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $340.16. About 3.35M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO warns manufacturers over plane delays, engine issues; 30/04/2018 – BOEING IS SUPPORTING NTSB PROBE INTO SOUTHWEST FLIGHT 1380; 31/05/2018 – Workers to vote on “micro union” at Boeing South Carolina plant; 06/03/2018 – Boeing, Hawaiian Airlines Announce Purchase of 10 787 Dreamliners; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST EXPECTS “MINIMAL DISRUPTION TO THE OPERATION DURING THE COURSE OF THE INSPECTIONS”; 12/04/2018 – Norway’s Wideroe says may increase Embraer jet order; 26/03/2018 – Boeing bets on Australian satellite company working to connect ‘hundreds of millions’ of IoT devices; 15/05/2018 – AIRBUS CALLS FOR NEGOTIATED SETTLEMENT TO WTO AIRCRAFT SUBSIDY ROW; 04/04/2018 – BOEING – EXPANDING COMMERCIAL SERVICES CAPABILITY IN LATIN AMERICA WITH NEW CUSTOMER ORDERS FROM GOL AIRLINES & AEROMEXICO; 30/04/2018 – BOEING HAS ‘SOLID’ PROCESS FOR REVIEWING DISCRIMINATION CLAIMS

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.75M, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $945.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $29.85 during the last trading session, reaching $1913.2. About 3.93M shares traded or 2.39% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 400 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 26/04/2018 – Amazon delivers dazzling profits, as well as $20 Prime hike and NFL games; 23/05/2018 – lnnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Announces its Personal Sound Amplifier Products Are Now Offered to Amazon Prime Subscribers; 20/04/2018 – Amazon’s fast-growing cloud computing platform and its central retail business should lead to a “steady and iterative” year for the company, according to Credit Suisse; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON, BERKSHIRE MAY PICK HEALTH CARE JV CEO IN 2 MOS: AXIOS; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS WILL INCREASE ANNUAL PRICE OF PRIME FOR U.S. MEMBERS – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Amazon.com Announces Commencement of Offer to Exchange Certain Outstanding Unregistered Notes for New Registered Notes; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon Studios names NBC vet Vernon Sanders co-head of TV – Variety; 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the post office is losing billions because of Amazon, but it’s a lot more complicated; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help restore the Amazon?

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Albion Fincl Gru Ut reported 2.85% stake. Texas-based Hilltop Hldg has invested 0.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Adi Cap Limited Company holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 200 shares. Echo Street Capital Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.38% or 10,971 shares. Cap Impact Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 5,254 shares or 3.44% of their US portfolio. Mgmt Com owns 1.24% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,448 shares. Drexel Morgan holds 1.56% or 990 shares. Meritage Port Mgmt accumulated 15,667 shares. Barr E S Company stated it has 14,514 shares. First City Management accumulated 757 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Westfield Management LP holds 197,074 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 5,080 shares. Stevens First Principles Advisors invested 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). B And T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt has 2,550 shares. Moreover, Vontobel Asset Mngmt Inc has 3.58% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 76.28 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,779 are held by Janney Capital Management Llc. Capital stated it has 15.04M shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Associate holds 0.62% or 71,747 shares. Estabrook Capital Management, New York-based fund reported 341 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,133 shares stake. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. Adage Capital Prns Group Limited Liability Co accumulated 758,217 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has invested 0.65% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Homrich Berg invested in 0.23% or 11,695 shares. Moreover, Patten & Patten Tn has 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moors Cabot accumulated 44,518 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Gardner Lewis Asset LP reported 0.34% stake. Crosspoint Capital Strategies Lc holds 56 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Colonial Tru Advsrs has 3,429 shares. First State Bank owns 9,117 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio.

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56M and $144.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cal (NASDAQ:CALM) by 8,300 shares to 23,250 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50M. $5.03M worth of stock was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. On Friday, February 8 the insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, February 13.