Boeing Company (BA) Holder Peloton Wealth Strategists Raised Its Position by $521,970; Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose While Riverpark Capital Management Cut by $6.24 Million Its Holding

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 1,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 9,495 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, up from 8,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $359.27. About 2.94M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 19/04/2018 – KLX collecting final bids; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N SEES FY SHR $16.40 TO $16.60; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA TALKING TO BOEING ABOUT NEW MIDMARKET AIRPLANE: CEO; 01/05/2018 – KLX Agrees to Sell Its ASG Business to Boeing in an All Cash Transaction and to Spin-Off Its ESG Business to KLX Shareholders; 15/05/2018 – The WTO said the EU had failed to remove support for the world’s largest airliner, the A380, and Europe’s newest long-haul plane, the A350, causing losses for Boeing and U.S. aerospace workers; 21/03/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS RECEIVES AMAC CAIR™ VIP ORDER FOR ONE BOEING BBJ 747-8 AND ONE AIRBUS ACJ320NEO; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: IAM FILES THIRD PETITION AT BOEING SOUTH CAROLINA; 01/05/2018 – Boeing swoops on aircraft services group KLX; 04/05/2018 – IAG IN TALKS WITH BOTH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR NEW WIDEBODY ORDER

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 26.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 37,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 102,423 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.07 million, down from 140,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $511.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $179.43. About 3.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg: Company to ‘Conduct a Full Audit of Any App With Suspicious Activity’; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica is defending itself from charges that it misused data illicitly obtained from Facebook users; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK NEEDS TO BE MORE ‘PROACTIVE’ TO TAKE DOWN UNLAWFUL OPIOID ADS, WILL WORK ON AUTOMATED SOFTWARE; 09/04/2018 – MA SAYS SHOULDN’T “KILL FACEBOOK” OVER ITS ISSUES; 01/05/2018 – Whatsapp Co-Founder to Leave Facebook (Video); 19/03/2018 – Facebook could come under fire from large investors like BlackRock for its negative societal impact; 12/04/2018 – The Daily: Listen to `The Daily’: Questioning the Business of Facebook; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices; 16/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC-IN 2015, CO LEARNED THAT PSYCHOLOGY PROFESSOR AT UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE NAMED ALEKSANDR KOGAN LIED TO CO AND VIOLATED ITS PLATFORM POLICIES; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Sequoia Fund buys stake in Facebook – FT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56 million and $144.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP) by 2,300 shares to 8,600 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

