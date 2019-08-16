Boeing Company (BA) Holder Independent Investors Lowered Stake; S&Co Has Cut Range Resources (RRC) Stake by $913,506

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.12. About 7.27M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH A SYNDICATE OF TWENTY-SEVEN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS HAS A MAXIMUM FACILITY SIZE OF $4 BLN; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: [Press] Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 27/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: Chairman Craddick Furthers Efficiency, Modernization of RRC – Releases Texas Oilfield Relief Initiative Phase Two; 30/04/2018 – Range Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 02/04/2018 – Range Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Colombian Regulator Drops Penalty Against Range Resources Ltd. Consortium; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – RANGE REPORTS CREDIT LINE RENEWAL & EXTENSION; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST RANGE RESOURCES BOARD NOMINEES

Independent Investors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc sold 1,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 32,110 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25M, down from 33,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $329.31. About 2.07M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS SAYS IN DIALOGUE WITH BOEING AND AIRBUS ON WIDEBODIES, FOUND BOEING TO BE PARTICULARLY CONSTRUCTIVE OF LATE; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS NOT EXPECTING TO HAVE TO MAKE AN ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING NORWEGIAN IN THE COMING WEEKS AND MONTHS; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – BOARD HAS ALSO APPROVED A ONE-TIME WAIVER OF ITS DIRECTOR RETIREMENT POLICY IN ORDER TO NOMINATE DUBERSTEIN FOR RE-ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 23/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Boeing loyalist Ryanair to fly first Airbus with Austria deal; 13/03/2018 – EMBRAER DROPS AS BRAZIL SEES TARIFFS HURTING BOEING DEAL; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES SAYS CATALOGUE PRICE FOR 30 AIRPLANES IS ABOUT $3.24 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Etihad Airways to Optimize Operations with Crew Management Solutions; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: U.S. TO LAUNCH 1ST DEEP-SPACE ROCKET IN 50 YRS: BOEING

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.16 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $898.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 89,188 shares to 553,456 shares, valued at $11.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Athene Holding Ltd. Class A by 30,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PE).

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 107.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.