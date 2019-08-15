Boeing Company (BA) Holder Independent Investors Cut Holding; As Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Market Valuation Rose, Brandywine Global Investment Management Increased by $1.76 Million Its Position

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 24.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 46,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 239,145 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.12M, up from 192,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $41.46. About 1.58 million shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – QTRLY AMERICAS SIMPLE MEALS AND BEVERAGES SALES INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO $1.010 BLN; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Review Will Lead to Changes Designed to Improve Operating Performance, Create Long-Term Shareholder Value; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – QTRLY GLOBAL BISCUITS AND SNACKS SALES INCREASED 35 PERCENT TO $862 MLN; 18/05/2018 – The Pot’s Half Full At Campbell Soup — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – 4.4-Megawatt Solar Array Is Live at Campbell’s World Headquarters; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Discovery Adds Hershey, Exits Campbell Soup; 20/05/2018 – Correction to Campbell’s Strategy Comes Under Scrutiny After CEO Departure; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison Retires–3rd Update; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Agreement With Retiring CEO Denise M. Morrison Includes Two Years of Base Salary; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S CUTS CAMPBELL SOUP TO Baa2 ON PENDING DEAL; OTLK STABLE

Independent Investors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc sold 1,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 32,110 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25 million, down from 33,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $12.44 during the last trading session, reaching $320.42. About 4.97M shares traded or 14.03% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – ADAMA TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS PLAN TO PURSUE CONTRACTS WITH BOEING; 05/03/2018 – BA: HALF OF 787 OPERATORS PLACED ADD-ON ORDERS VS 10% FOR A350; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Jet Airways to Take Direct Delivery of First MAX Airplane Later This Year; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM US STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: TUI ORDERED 2 737 AIRCRAFT, UPS ORDERED 14 747, 4 767; 17/05/2018 – Boeing Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 09/04/2018 – Boeing’s Tapestry Solutions Sensor Integration Platform Goes Live at BAE Systems; 06/05/2018 – Times of Oman: Airbus, Boeing risk order disruption as Etihad reviews strategy; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Plane with 104 on board crashes in Cuba

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 904,481 shares. Mairs & Pwr, a Minnesota-based fund reported 4,180 shares. 543 were accumulated by Lipe & Dalton. Paradigm Advsrs Lc holds 2.11% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 14,588 shares. Adage Cap Prns Llc has invested 0.72% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Driehaus Capital Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Windsor Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 696 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Company owns 23,080 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Markel stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Affinity Investment Advisors Llc has 1.83% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Steinberg Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 544 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation has 0.35% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,947 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Liability Company invested in 0.3% or 4,375 shares. Renaissance Group Ltd owns 76,710 shares. Investment Serv stated it has 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 33.24 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Campbell Soup Stock Fell Friday – Motley Fool” on February 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is There Any Upside To Be Had In Campbell Soup? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Campbell Soup Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Campbell Soup (CPB) to Post Q3 Earnings: Is Everything Rosy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Rally Pauses As DOJ Probes Big Tech – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 16,112 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Us Bank De owns 41,813 shares. Cibc Mkts stated it has 0.05% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Millennium Management Limited Company invested in 596,064 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.14% or 15,900 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc owns 0% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 350 shares. Exane Derivatives has 4,658 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Company holds 1.46 million shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 5,323 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 831,229 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp stated it has 0.01% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Asset Mngmt One Limited owns 0.06% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 297,006 shares.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oil Sts Intl Inc (NYSE:OIS) by 208,370 shares to 89,226 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 14,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,520 shares, and cut its stake in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU).