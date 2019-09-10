Boeing Company (BA) Holder Highland Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $404,622; Mckesson (MCK) Shareholder Kempner Capital Management Has Upped Its Position by $316,602 as Stock Value Rose

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $140.28. About 830,410 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON: CMTE RECOMMENDS ENHANCED OVERSIGHT RELATED TO OPIOIDS; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 05/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health Partners with CoverMyMeds to Deliver Keynote Address at eyeforpharma Philadelphia 2018; 25/04/2018 – MCK TO BUY MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS, DEAL VALUED $800M; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY SHR VIEW $13.35 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 22/05/2018 – McKesson Corp expected to post earnings of $3.56 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 1,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 56,925 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.71M, down from 57,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $8.05 during the last trading session, reaching $366.83. About 2.07 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/03/2018 – BOEING NET ORDERS FOR 2018 AT 34 AS OF FEB. 28; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS IN TALKS WITH BOEING OVER MIDDLE OF MARKET PLANE BUT STILL AT EARLY STAGE; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES 600029.SS 1055.HK SAYS UNIT XIAMEN AIR SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BOEING BA.N TO BUY 20 B737-8 AND 10 B737-10 AIRPLANES; 19/05/2018 – Cuba in mourning after worst plane crash in nearly 30 years; 16/05/2018 – ALAFCO AVAIATION LEASE AND FINANCE – WINS AUCTION OFFERED BY POLAND’S LOT CO TO LEASE 6 B737-8MAX AIRCRAFTS FOR $731.4 MLN AS PER PRICES ANNOUNCED BY BOEING; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES NEW JET FAMILY ENTERING MARKET IN 2025; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova: STC Approval Allows Retrofits of Existing Flight Deck Printers in Boeing 737-600, -700, -700C, -800, -900 and -900ER Series Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO EXTEND CURRENT LONG-TERM AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY COMPOSITE DETAIL & ASSEMBLY PARTS FOR BOEING 787 DREAMLINER; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE IN TALKS W/ AIRBUS, BOEING FOR JET ORDER: RTRS

Kempner Capital Management Inc, which manages about $421.42M and $151.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17,073 shares to 67,970 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 8,070 shares to 70,305 shares, valued at $11.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 8,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,581 shares, and has risen its stake in Ing Groep Nv Adr (NYSE:ING).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 39.36 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.