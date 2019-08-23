Boeing Company (BA) Holder Harbour Investment Management Has Lowered Stake; Hilltop Holdings Stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) Has Cut by $544,380 as Stock Value Were Volatile

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) by 36.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 36,292 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 63,086 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $947,000, down from 99,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.82. About 119,600 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.43B market cap company. The stock increased 4.24% or $14.42 during the last trading session, reaching $354.41. About 8.12M shares traded or 88.14% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United States to lower foreign arms sales surcharge – DSCA director; 02/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Boeing, Exits L3 Technologies; 07/03/2018 – Boeing air tanker delivery likely delayed again -U.S. Air Force; 15/05/2018 – WTO Ruling Advances U.S. and Boeing in Case Against Airbus; 18/05/2018 – IAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS WILL NOT MAKE HOSTILE BID FOR NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE NWC.OL , WILL NOT ENGAGE IN A BIDDING WAR; 29/03/2018 – Defense One: EXCLUSIVE: Boeing shakes up defense business again; Strianese to leave L3 board; Update from the U.K.; and more; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Xerox scraps $6.1 bln Fujifilm deal; 04/04/2018 – BOEING, JET AIRWAYS REPORT NEW ORDER FOR 75 7 GROWTH 37 MAX; 15/03/2018 – Boeing skids to longest losing streak since 2016; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s 767 Finds New Life as a Freighter With $13 Billion Haul

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 42,228 shares to 209,780 shares, valued at $10.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 18,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,862 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold ETV shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 7.15 million shares or 5.62% more from 6.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Bancorporation Of America Corporation De reported 1.12 million shares. Cohen And Steers Inc owns 66,399 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ent Fincl Svcs holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) for 25,150 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 542,842 shares. 6,568 were accumulated by Cwm Ltd. Athena Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 356,192 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.05% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) for 408,050 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 55,759 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt has 0.18% invested in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 0% or 19,605 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited holds 64,915 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.76 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

