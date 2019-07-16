Boeing Company (BA) Holder Harbour Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $379,857; Amg National Trust Bank Has Trimmed Its Stake in Ecolab Com (ECL) by $950,752

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $361.61. About 4.64M shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/04/2018 – Russia could stop exporting titanium to Boeing in retaliation to Trump sanctions; 15/05/2018 – WTO FINDS EU SUBSIDIES HARM BOEING, CLEARING WAY FOR SANCTIONS; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Bd Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to Be Nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to Aid Transition; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – ADDITIONAL ORDER TAKES RYANAIR’S 737 MAX ORDER TOTAL TO 135 AIRPLANES; 20/03/2018 – LMI Aerospace Composites Operation Receives Boeing Thermoplastics Contract; 03/05/2018 – CARET REAFFIRMS BOEING GOAL TO DELIVER 18 TANKERS BY DECEMBER; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Japan’s new advanced fighter may be based on existing foreign design; 08/05/2018 – Boeing may lose $20 billion in aircraft deals as Iran pact collapses; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation to Buy Six Boeing 787-9 Aircraft From Boeing; 17/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING TECHNICAL TEAM PROVIDING ASSISTANCE AT REQUEST AND UNDER DIRECTION OF U.S. NTSB AS THE AGENCY CONDUCTS ITS INVESTIGATION

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 17.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 5,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,377 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, down from 30,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $198.93. About 593,105 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.95 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was made by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. Shares for $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,400 were reported by Cna. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% or 114,532 shares. Bellecapital Ltd accumulated 1,250 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd holds 0.06% or 340 shares in its portfolio. 1St Source Comml Bank has 0.44% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 27,427 are held by Hodges Cap Mgmt. Berkshire Asset Management Lc Pa owns 2,676 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Smith Moore & Company accumulated 8,814 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma reported 4,337 shares. Atika Capital Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.93% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Royal Bank & Trust Of Scotland Group Incorporated Public Ltd Llc has 0.96% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Garrison Bradford Associate reported 1,100 shares. First Dallas Secs reported 4.82% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 43,995 shares. Advent Capital Mngmt De holds 65,500 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42 million for 35.27 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 35,003 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 157,794 shares. Moors & Cabot holds 4,526 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Beaumont Lc reported 1,358 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 0.34% or 32,000 shares. Millennium invested in 63,113 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 16,351 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Tower Rech Cap Limited Com (Trc) holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 7,154 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Llc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.21% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.06% stake. Granite Investment Prtnrs Ltd Co owns 0.54% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 54,324 shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 700,535 shares stake. Bessemer Gru Incorporated invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 2,796 are held by Fosun Limited.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.