Boeing Company (BA) Holder Harbour Investment Management Decreased Its Stake; As Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Valuation Rose, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Trimmed Position by $2.25 Million

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.28B market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $86.43. About 545,759 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 06/03/2018 – Polaris Indust: 3/6/2018 7:00:00 AM 2019 Polaris Snowmobile Lineup Features New Technology, New Models, and the All-New Polaris; 11/04/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues 2018 Success with Victories in Eight UTV Classes at the Polaris RZR UTV World; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS FOR ABOUT $805M; 05/04/2018 – Class Action Lawsuit Seeks To Hold Polaris Responsible For Dangerous Design; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards; 11/04/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues 2018 Success with Victories in Eight UTV Classes at the Polaris RZR UTV World Championship & San Felipe 250; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING 4Q TOTAL COSTS 6.24B RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Agrees to Buy Boat Holdings LLC — Deal Digest; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES LTD POLA.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 7.21 BLN RUPEES VS 5.69 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL GOV’T APPROVAL OF BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL NOT IMMINENT, PROPOSAL SHOULD GO TO PRESIDENT TEMER IN COMING WEEKS; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES UAL.N IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR WIDE-BODY JETS TO REPLACE FLEET OF 50 BOEING 767 JETLINERS; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH GOVERNMENT SAYS WILL RESPECT INTERNATIONAL COMMITMENTS BY ADOPTING NEW MEASURES TO COMPLY WITH WTO RULING ON AIRBUS; 02/05/2018 – SPR PREDICTS `LARGE SPIKE’ IN 2Q 737 SHIPMENTS TO BOEING; 15/03/2018 – IAG – TRANSACTION INCLUDES CLASS AA AND CLASS A CERTIFICATES WITH UNDERLYING COLLATERAL POOL CONSISTING OF TWO NEW BOEING 787-9 AIRCRAFT; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SEES `SPACE-BASED ECOSYSTEM’ DEVELOPING AROUND ISS; 07/05/2018 – ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES PLANS TO ORDER 13 BOEING 787 JETS AND SIX AIRBUS A350 PLANES -CEO; 08/03/2018 – Veterans Trading Company, LLC Recognized by The Boeing Company for Superior Supplier Performance March 8, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce interested in powering any new mid-market jet; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022

Analysts await Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, down 6.21% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.77 per share. PII’s profit will be $101.37M for 13.02 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Industries Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.70% EPS growth.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,660 activity.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 20,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.02% or 8,781 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc invested in 53,804 shares. Moreover, Shine Investment Advisory Serv Inc has 0% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 85 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Tiemann Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11,545 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg holds 0.02% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) or 209,633 shares. Matthew 25 Management holds 6.93% or 220,000 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 0.02% or 19,491 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Raymond James Financial Advsr holds 62,880 shares. Voya Mgmt Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 17,105 shares. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 18,030 shares. Duncker Streett Company Inc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 807 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Ntwk invested in 16,180 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. Shares for $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.46 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hoertkorn Richard Charles accumulated 22,904 shares. Tctc Lc invested in 1,500 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt invested in 0.39% or 45,295 shares. 42,667 are owned by Kcm Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Cna Financial invested in 9,400 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Koshinski Asset Inc owns 3,765 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tortoise Management Ltd Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 305 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Co Limited Liability has invested 0.26% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sabal Trust, Florida-based fund reported 59,118 shares. Clarkston Capital Partners Limited Company holds 0.01% or 532 shares. Department Mb Bancorporation N A stated it has 6,103 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. 6,420 were accumulated by Tower Research Capital Ltd Com (Trc). Donaldson Capital Management Lc holds 3.79% or 111,665 shares in its portfolio. Greenwood Gearhart reported 18,388 shares stake.