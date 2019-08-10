Boeing Company (BA) Holder American National Registered Investment Advisor Decreased Its Stake by $1.56 Million as Share Price Declined; As Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Stock Rose, Baupost Group Has Boosted by $30.81 Million Its Holding

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 41.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 4,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,805 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, down from 9,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/03/2018 – BOEING DELIVERS WORLD’S FIRST 787-10 DREAMLINER TO SIA; 19/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Investigation underway as Cuba mourns plane crash; 29/03/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Gird for New Duel in Niche Market for Small Jets; 26/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $427M DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY CONTRACT; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: India’s Jet Airways Orders 75 737 MAX Airplanes; 09/05/2018 – NO SAFER WAY TO MOVE THAN TO FLY: BOEING CEO MUILENBURG; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Eyes Air Supremacy — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – BA: #BREAKING: US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran moments ago, this time focusing on aviation – ! $BA; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – EXPECTED FINANCIAL, OPERATING IMPACTS OF TWO 777 FREIGHTERS IN 2018 WERE INCORPORATED IN PRIOR EARNINGS GROWTH FRAMEWORK; 27/04/2018 – Boeing Nears Deal to Buy Aerospace-Parts Specialist KLX–Update

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 19.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 390,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 2.40 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.19M, up from 2.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $87.45. About 861,744 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living with Addiction in their Families

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dodge Cox holds 0% or 974 shares. First Trust Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,865 shares. 6,770 were accumulated by Dearborn Prns Limited Liability Corp. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 675 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com owns 10,937 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Cornerstone Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Reilly Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% stake. 1St Source Fincl Bank invested 0.44% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Philadelphia Trust invested in 3,958 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel reported 16,679 shares or 6.29% of all its holdings. Bartlett & Com Llc owns 9,519 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). King Wealth has invested 2.4% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Edgar Lomax Va stated it has 62,150 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Moreover, Edge Wealth Lc has 0.43% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,605 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.