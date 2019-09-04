Boeing Company (BA) Holder Adams Express Company Has Cut Position; Osmium Partners Has Cut Its Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) Holding by $6.02 Million; Market Value Declined

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) by 86.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 462,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 537,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $10.93. About 80,593 shares traded or 7.21% up from the average. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has declined 1.33% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500.

Adams Express Company decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 25.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company sold 24,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 71,800 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.39M, down from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $356.52. About 2.50 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – Embraer and Boeing discussing a commercial aviation alliance; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Defense: #Boeing receives a sole-source @USAirForce contract to provide FUZE assemblies for Air Launched Cruise Missiles; 25/04/2018 – Boeing says sees no threat to 777 output from Iran deal uncertainty; 22/03/2018 – ANA 9202.T SAYS TO BUY TWO BOEING 777F AIRCRAFT; 09/05/2018 – BOEING: `VERY IMPORTANT’ THAT IRAN OUTCOME IS LEVEL WITH AIRBUS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPES FOR POSITIVE OUTCOME FROM DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN U.S. AND CHINA; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Order for Four More 777 Airplanes Is Valued at $1.4 B at List Prices; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES 777X FLIGHT-TESTING STARTING NEXT YEAR; 15/03/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN FORTEM TECHNOLOGIES; 25/05/2018 – BOEING’S LEVERKUHN IS WORKING AT ROLLS FACTORIES, PEOPLE SAY

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 38.25 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Global Advsrs Lc has 10,153 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. First Foundation Advsrs reported 7,445 shares. Cap Invsts owns 7.12M shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Filament Lc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc has 0.13% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Reilly Fin Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 2,238 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 1.36 million shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. 12,295 are owned by Biondo Inv Advisors Limited Liability. Van Eck Assoc holds 0.02% or 10,688 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Logan Mngmt Inc has 0.28% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). South State invested in 1.41% or 36,017 shares. 2,847 were accumulated by Iowa Fincl Bank. Greystone Managed Invests Inc has 0.55% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 24,479 shares. L & S Advisors reported 2,295 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Eagle Global Lc has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) by 19,200 shares to 122,900 shares, valued at $23.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc. Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 32,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11M and $118.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Covey Co (NYSE:FC) by 178,350 shares to 516,750 shares, valued at $13.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 1.55 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Spark Networks Se.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold TZOO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.05 million shares or 10.04% more from 3.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 986 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity invested in 0.02% or 86,359 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Financial Bank Of America De reported 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Prudential Financial reported 21,686 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Tower Cap (Trc) holds 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) or 361 shares. Shell Asset Management Company accumulated 18,155 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Aqr Cap Lc stated it has 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 100 shares. 69,509 are owned by Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corp. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 6,200 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 74,392 shares. 42,000 are owned by Strs Ohio.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 7 sales for $4.74 million activity. Smart Christian Alexander bought $78,047 worth of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) on Monday, March 11.