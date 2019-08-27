Boeing Co./The (BA) Stock Value Declined While Spirit Of America Management Cut Stake by $514,350; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Pitcairn Company Has Trimmed Holding by $368,072

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co./The (BA) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 1,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,605 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, down from 5,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co./The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $360.38. About 1.20M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – BOEING, LUFTHANSA GROUP COMPLETE ORDER FOR 4 777 AIRPLANES; 04/05/2018 – Spacecraft for detecting ‘Marsquakes’ set for rare California launch; 23/05/2018 – MALAYSIA’S TRANSPORT MINISTRY SAYS PRIVATE SEARCH FOR MH370 TO END ON MAY 29; NO MORE EXTENSIONS; 16/04/2018 – AIR NEW ZEALAND – WORKING WITH ROLLS-ROYCE ON GLOBAL ISSUE INVOLVING SOME OF TRENT 1000 ENGINES THAT POWER ITS BOEING 787-9 DREAMLINER FLEET; 12/04/2018 – BOEING STILL EVALUATING PROPOSED NEW MID-MARKET AIRPLANE; 15/03/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 240 Points and It’s Not Just Boeing — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce says Trent 7000 engines not affected by durability issues; 25/04/2018 – Boeing already makes billions selling airplanes – now it expects to make billions more fixing them; 09/05/2018 – GLOBAL AEROSPACE & DEFENSE: BERNSTEIN SAYS U.S. EXITING IRAN DEAL IS SLIGHT POSITIVE FOR DEFENSE; MINOR NEGATIVE FOR BOEING AND AIRBUS; 09/05/2018 – BOEING HAD NOT COMMITED PRODUCTION SLOTS FOR IRANIAN JETS: CEO

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 2,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 34,627 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, down from 37,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.20B market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $131.93. About 6.22 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains All American Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA) by 85,000 shares to 499,049 shares, valued at $12.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Usa Compression Partners Lp (NYSE:USAC) by 69,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 880,379 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lockheed Martin Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Senator Inv Grp Limited Partnership has 4.73% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.55% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,839 shares. Patten And Patten Tn reported 2,146 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Allen Investment Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt accumulated 197,678 shares. 204 were reported by Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com. Boston Family Office Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 740 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.11% or 2,238 shares in its portfolio. Murphy Capital Mgmt stated it has 2.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 4,874 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd reported 0.11% stake. Kansas-based Waddell Reed Fincl has invested 0.95% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 37.38 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 12.19 million shares. Trillium Asset Limited Liability Com owns 105,540 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management reported 251,807 shares. Markel Corp holds 1.43% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 610,800 shares. Vantage Invest Prns Limited Liability accumulated 69,313 shares. 1.70 million were reported by Wellcome Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome. Hendley And Company holds 49,651 shares or 3.56% of its portfolio. 706,656 are held by Williams Jones Assoc Limited Liability. Raymond James Trust Na holds 1.26% or 156,311 shares in its portfolio. North Star Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.45% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 3,030 are held by Amg Bancorp. Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Incorporated Wi owns 116,744 shares. Buckhead Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 3.37% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Kidder Stephen W has 4.62% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Inc Incorporated Ltd Co owns 51,799 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,607 shares to 84,130 shares, valued at $9.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 8,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

