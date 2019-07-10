Boeing Co/The (BA) Stock Price Declined While Sit Investment Associates Has Raised Holding by $381,381; As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock Price Declined, Riverpark Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $2.11 Million

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 8,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,213 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.22M, up from 37,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $214.98. About 885,464 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 22/05/2018 – SecBI Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 1,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,910 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.75 million, up from 42,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $352.05. About 2.55M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – Dividing the three business segments of Embraer has been delaying an agreement to combine operations with Boeing; 19/04/2018 – U.S. FAA to order inspections of jet engines after Southwest blast; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 2 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 23/03/2018 – Boeing: All Nippon Airways Placed New Order for Two 777 Freighters Valued at $678M; 16/03/2018 – SEATTLE-BOEING BA.N 737 MAX 7 UPGRADED NARROWBODY PLANE TAKES OFF ON MAIDEN FLIGHT; 12/04/2018 – NEW PROPOSAL FOR BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP SUBMITTED TO BRAZIL GOV’T ON TUESDAY, BRINGS DEAL CLOSER; 11/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES- TO LEASE 12 BOEING 737 MAX8S TO JET AIRWAYS INDIA WITH DELIVERIES COMMENCING FROM 12 JUNE 2018 AND CONTINUING INTO 2020; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – CURRENTLY ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BANK SYNDICATE TO FINANCE TWO 2012-VINTAGE AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 30/05/2018 – MALAYSIAN PM MAHATHIR SAYS MAY RESUME SEARCH FOR MH370 IF NEW EVIDENCE FOUND

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $18.74 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Klarich Lee sold $1.68 million. 9,330 shares valued at $1.87M were sold by BONVANIE RENE on Tuesday, January 15. $8.65 million worth of stock was sold by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D on Friday, February 1.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36M and $438.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 23,848 shares to 44,992 shares, valued at $7.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 12,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,284 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marco Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% or 1,750 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited holds 409,200 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Coastline Trust Co owns 2,475 shares. Heritage Mngmt Corporation reported 58,695 shares. Strs Ohio reported 423,855 shares. Light Street Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 207,400 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Co accumulated 11,130 shares. The California-based Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Ftb Advsrs stated it has 175 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 80,550 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 2,608 are held by Holt Cap Ltd Com Dba Holt Cap Prns L P. Peloton Wealth Strategists owns 14,125 shares for 2.38% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr holds 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 7,984 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 0.15% or 70,220 shares.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Government (EGF) by 86,228 shares to 2.01M shares, valued at $26.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 59,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,975 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW).