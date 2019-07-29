Boeing Co/The (BA) Stock Price Declined While Advent Capital Management Raised Holding by $6.33 Million; International Business Machs (Put) (IBM) Valuation Declined While Wolverine Asset Management Boosted Its Holding

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 367.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 51,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07 million, up from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $340.33. About 3.13M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/05/2018 – Mahindra and Boeing team up to make F/A-18 fighters in India; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Poised for Worst Month in Two Years on Trade-War Fears; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Orders at 30 in Feb., Up From Jan. (Table); 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s expected win deals a fresh blow to the struggling Airbus A330neo, weeks after Hawaiian Airlines dropped an order for six Airbus jets in favor of the 787; 15/03/2018 – Is Boeing Caught in Trade War Crosshairs? (Video); 16/04/2018 – BOMBARDIER CEO: BOEING TRADE CASE IMPACTED CONSUMER CONFIDENCE; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts maker KLX for about $3.2 billion in cash; 27/03/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for the Global Top 5 Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers – Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, ATR – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices, but could hurt sales; 18/05/2018 – India’s Jet Airways Planning Follow-On Deal for Boeing 737 Max

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (Put) (IBM) by 690.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 174,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.22M, up from 25,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $150.84. About 1.18 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 30/03/2018 – IBM sees quantum computing going mainstream within five years; 24/04/2018 – IBM: Intnl Bus. Mach: IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term Revenue Growth in Low-Single-Digits; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 10/04/2018 – Kristina Webb: BREAKING: Crocker Partners pays $170 million for former IBM campus in Boca Raton; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 14/03/2018 – CLOUDFLARE IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH IBM

