Boeing Co./The (BA) Shareholder Spirit Of America Management Has Lowered Stake by $514,350 as Market Valuation Declined; Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Position In Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Was Upped

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co./The (BA) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 1,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,605 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 5,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co./The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $331.38. About 4.09 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/04/2018 – AstroNova: STC Approval Allows Retrofits of Existing Flight Deck Printers in Boeing 737-600, -700, -700C, -800, -900 and -900ER Series Aircraft; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Added Capacity of MAX 9 Will Launch New Intl Routes; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 13/03/2018 – Airbus and Boeing Deliveries and Orders Comparison (Table); 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Signs Letter of Intent for Buying 10 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Aircraft; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair to Order Further 25 Boeing 737 MAX 200 Aircrafts; 16/03/2018 – Boeing CEO Makes 166 Times A Typical Boeing Worker — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA LTD 601111.SS – CATALOGUE PRICE OF BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT IS ABOUT US$300 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Flight delay Boeing and Airbus aircraft sales hit by US decision; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – LOCKHEED MARTIN TO PROPOSE HYBRID OF F-22 AND F-35 FOR JAPAN’S STEALTH FIGHTER PROGRAMME

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 72,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.43% . The institutional investor held 221,935 shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.84 million, up from 149,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Johnson Outdoors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $602.60 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 50,228 shares traded. Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) has declined 17.19% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JOUT News: 04/05/2018 – Johnson Outdoors 2Q EPS $2.15; 23/03/2018 – Johnson Outdoors Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Tredje AP-Fonden Adds Aptiv, Exits Johnson Outdoors: 13F; 22/03/2018 Johnson Outdoors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MongoDB, Johnson Outdoors, Bassett Furniture Industries, ESCO Technologies, Firs; 04/05/2018 – JOHNSON OUTDOORS 2Q EPS $2.15, EST. $1.47 (2 EST.); 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Opiant Pharmaceuticals, American Railcar Industries, Omega Flex, Johnson Outdoors,; 09/05/2018 – Tredje Ap-Fonden Exits Position in Johnson Outdoors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Johnson Outdoors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JOUT); 13/04/2018 – Johnson Outdoors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First American Commercial Bank has 30,120 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated holds 34,863 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Adirondack owns 4,266 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.56% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 97,300 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Inc invested in 1.12% or 10,020 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank invested 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 1.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Auxier Asset Management holds 1.03% or 13,099 shares in its portfolio. J Goldman & Ltd Partnership invested in 0.09% or 4,064 shares. National Pension Ser stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Security holds 0.73% or 5,962 shares. Blb&B Advsr Ltd holds 1.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 26,027 shares. Ssi has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Monetta Financial Ser Incorporated holds 7,000 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.38 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) 737 Max project flawed – Live Trading News” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boeing May Need to Raise More Debt: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on July 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Trump: Qatar Buying ‘Large Numbers’ Of Boeing Planes – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Key Earnings Week As Amazon, Boeing, Alphabet, Facebook Results All Expected – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $9.92 million activity. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. Shares for $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $684.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO) by 62,247 shares to 242,433 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains All American Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 499,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp.

More notable recent Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “These 5 REITs Paying Up to 7.0% Will Soar as Rates Fall – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Buy That Could Be Takeover Targets – Investorplace.com” published on June 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 10, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 4, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “These 6 Stocks Could Be Tomorrow’s High-Yield Stars – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold JOUT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 6.11 million shares or 5.03% more from 5.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd owns 794 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) or 690,619 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 1,389 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Associate holds 8,877 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 9,500 are owned by Teton Advsrs Incorporated. Amp holds 2,938 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De has 13,107 shares. Bluestein R H accumulated 0.02% or 4,000 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners stated it has 405 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Intll Gp Incorporated accumulated 3,109 shares. 26 are held by Advisory Service Networks Limited Liability Co. 348,747 were reported by Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Co. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) for 11,590 shares. Century Companies Inc owns 17,292 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs reported 0% of its portfolio in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT).

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $687.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innovative Industries by 32,476 shares to 27,133 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biospecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 6,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,491 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Comm Bcp (NASDAQ:CZWI).