Boeing Co/The (BA) Shareholder Roanoke Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position by $605,790; As Systemax (SYX) Share Price Declined, Goodhaven Capital Management Boosted Position

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 21,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.59% . The institutional investor held 216,814 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, up from 195,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $728.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.75% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $19.46. About 62,487 shares traded. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 37.61% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX); 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 27,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, down from 28,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34M shares traded or 157.75% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – Boeing: Order Includes Two 777-300ERs for SWISS and Two 777 Freighters for Lufthansa Cargo; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Complete Order for Four 777 Airplanes; 13/04/2018 – LIMA – BRAZIL’S TEMER SAYS CLOSING BORDER WITH VENEZUELA TO STOP REFUGEE INFLUX IS “UNTHINKABLE”; 05/03/2018 – BOEING HAS 400+ ORDERS/COMMITMENTS FOR 737 MAX 10; 22/03/2018 – BOEING IS NOT APPEALING CASE AGAINST BOMBARDIER AT U.S. TRADE COURT – SPOKESMAN; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM WILL GET HUMANS TO MARS; 23/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce says Trent 7000 engines not affected by durability issues; 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q 737 DELIVERIES 132, UP VERSUS 113 IN 1Q07; 11/04/2018 – Boeing 737-400F to Offer Greater Flexibility and Support Rapid Growth of Azul’s Cargo Unit; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TO RAISE 767 OUTPUT TO 3 JETS/MO BY 2020 VS 2.5/MO

More notable recent Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Systemax (SYX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Systemax Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Systemax Inc. (SYX) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Systemax Inc. (SYX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold SYX shares while 32 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 10.48 million shares or 2.72% more from 10.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 9,586 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 58 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Tech has 0% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 758 shares. Geode Management Lc reported 214,856 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Ltd Com has 22,500 shares. The Ohio-based Victory Inc has invested 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). 12,215 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership. Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 3,939 shares. Blackrock holds 827,570 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fiera Cap Corp invested in 71,031 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Goldman Sachs invested 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). King Luther Capital Mngmt owns 745,814 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. National Bank Of Mellon owns 160,549 shares.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25M and $123.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 25,000 shares to 557,089 shares, valued at $10.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 37,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,984 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Cadinha & Co has 0.08% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tiedemann Limited Liability Co holds 3,741 shares. Strategic Glob Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.81% or 10,153 shares. Washington-based Cornerstone Inc has invested 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Telos invested in 0.07% or 617 shares. Leavell Investment Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,124 shares. Css Ltd Liability Com Il owns 309 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Country Tru Bancorp accumulated 321 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 331,508 shares. The New York-based Markston International Limited Liability has invested 4.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability owns 579 shares. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Management Lc has 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Virginia-based Investment Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Greenwood Gearhart owns 18,388 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.