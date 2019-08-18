Boeing Co/The (BA) Shareholder Roanoke Asset Management Has Cut Holding; Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Holder Summit Creek Advisors Has Upped Stake by $2.06 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) by 15.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 57,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The institutional investor held 421,090 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.32 million, up from 363,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Descartes Systems Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $34.28. About 48,043 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 27,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, down from 28,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays; 22/03/2018 – Boeing will not appeal case against Bombardier – spokesman; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION BEGINS FLIGHT TESTING OF GE9X ENGINE FOR BOEING 777X AFTER DELAY – DOCUMENT; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 30/05/2018 – Boeing at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #BREAKING: A Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $14.11 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Embraer CEO sees “very good” talks with Boeing, gov’t on tie-up; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SUSPENDS STUDY ON ENHANCED ‘A320NEO-PLUS’ JET, FOCUSING INSTEAD ON CURRENT PRODUCTION CHALLENGES; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS AND THE EUROPEAN MEMBER STATES FRANCE, GERMANY, SPAIN AND THE UK HAVE AGREED ON SOME AMENDMENTS TO A380 AND A350XWB REIMBURSABLE LAUNCH INVESTMENT (RLI) LOANS

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.28 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,895 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland). 2,780 are held by Edgestream Lp. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com invested in 0.58% or 353,591 shares. Moreover, Cyrus Cap Prtn Limited Partnership has 0.23% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Massachusetts-based Bollard Limited Liability Company has invested 2.49% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Adell Harriman & Carpenter invested in 0% or 11,469 shares. Spirit Of America Corporation Ny holds 4,605 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Iowa Bancshares owns 2,847 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Tradition Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 24,413 shares or 2.53% of their US portfolio. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc owns 31,447 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 4,802 were reported by Amarillo Bancshares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 1.15 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 4,369 shares. Moreover, Montag A Associates Inc has 0.8% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

